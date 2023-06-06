I want to make Glentoran the best team in the country, says new boss Warren Feeney

New Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has declared he wants to turn the Oval outfit into the ‘best’ team in the Irish League.

And in a nod to his east Belfast roots the former Northern Ireland striker insists that he knows the expectations at what he describes as ‘one of the biggest clubs on the island’.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed yesterday afternoon that Feeney was being lined up to replace Dungannon Swifts bound Rodney McAree at Glentoran and last night it was announced that the ex-Linfield and Ards boss had been appointed.

Some Glentoran fans have criticised the decision to bring Feeney to the Oval, in what is believed to be a two year deal, and it was telling in a club statement that Director of Football Paul Millar commented: “The Board asks our supporter base to get firmly behind Warren when the pre-season campaign starts later this month.”

Millar also revealed that in the past the Glens had spoken to Feeney about joining the club in a Technical Director role “but due to his other work commitments the timing wasn’t right”.

Feeney is thrilled to be in charge having stepped away from his manager’s role with non-League English side Welling United. He joins a team who have European football to look forward to next season after triumphing in the play-offs.

The ex-Bournemouth, Luton and Cardiff striker, who has managed in Northern Ireland, Wales, Bulgaria and England, appreciates he has a strong squad to work with and will hope to win the title for the Glens for the first time since 2009.

Feeney told the Glentoran club website: “I jumped at this offer from Glentoran. Any time I’ve been home over the past couple of years I’ve been at The Oval to watch the Glens, including the Play-Off last month, so I know the squad we have here and their potential for next season.

“I’m an east Belfast person who has a lot of Glenmen mates, so I know what’s expected from one of the biggest clubs on the island. The fans and board here expect to be the best and that’s what I want to achieve.

“Europe is vital and planning for it for the next month will be our priority. Both from previous times managing in Europe before and from my time in Bulgaria I feel I have a clear understanding of how we need to approach these games and what we need to do to win them.”

McAree, was confirmed as Dungannon Swifts boss last night on a three-year deal.