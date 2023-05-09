I warned Portadown that relegation was inevitable, says striker Adam Salley

Adam Salley spent the season on loan at Ards following a falling out with former Portadown manager Paul Doolin

The Championship’s top goalscorer Adam Salley believes Portadown were doomed to relegation long before Niall Currie took charge of the Shamrock Park club.

Salley — who scored 28 goals for Ards this term — was loaned out after an argument with the Ports’ then-manager Paul Doolin during pre-season.

Reflecting on his Shamrock Park departure, Salley said: “I warned the Portadown board of directors that it was going to turn out like this.

“Paul Doolin fell out with a few players, including myself, not long after he arrived. I’m sure the likes of myself, Paul Finnegan and Michael Ruddy could have helped the club this season.

“To be fair to Niall Currie, he came in and improved things and he was unlucky not to keep them up. But in my view, Doolin basically buried them before Currie arrived in October.”

With Salley’s Portadown contract set to expire, the striker will soon become a free agent.

Ards are keen to sign the goal-getter on a permanent basis but Premiership clubs Newry City and Loughgall are also interested in the man who won three Championship Player of the Months awards this term.

He said: “I haven’t made a decision yet. I’ve had a few conversations but I’m in no rush just yet.

“Winning awards and it popping up on social media might spark a bit more interest.

“I think with my three monthly awards and my 27 league goals, I’ve put myself in the shop window.

“Whether it’s with a top Championship team or Premiership team, I don’t know. I’m just going to try and forget about it for a couple of weeks and enjoy myself. I think I’ve earned a few drinks and a wee break from football.”

Salley secured the title of the Championship’s top scorer with four goals in Ards’ 4-2 win over Dundela on the last day of the campaign.

Looking back on his battle with Harland and Wolff Welders hitman Matthew ‘Spike’ Ferguson, Salley said: “Ferguson was one goal ahead of me going into the final day of the season, so when I scored two in the first half at Dundela, I thought I’d be top scorer.

“But Matthew Tipton told me at half-time that Spike had scored twice for the Welders in the first-half, and I couldn’t believe it.

“So I just said ‘I’m going to shoot every chance I get here’. And thankfully I scored another two to win it. I think Spike and I pushed each other.”