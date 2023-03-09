I was amazed by Chris Johns’ bit of Gordon Banks-like magic: Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

Chris Johns came to Linfield's rescue with a remarkable late save in the draw with Larne

Tiernan Lynch was proud of his Larne side after their goalless draw with Linfield

The 27-year-old produced probably the save of the season in the last minute of Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership stalemate at Inver Park to keep his team’s title hopes hanging by a thread.

When Thomas Maguire’s drive ricocheted off the boot of a Blues defender, the ball was hurtling into the top corner until Johns somehow got a glove to the effort. It was an astonishing save at such a pivotal time.

Had Lynch’s team nicked victory, the red and white ribbons would almost certainly have been prepared for the Gibson Cup. But with only seven games remaining, David Healy’s boys are still hovering — albeit still seven points behind.

“How Chris (Johns) saved that in the last minute I’ll never know,” said Lynch. “I’m going to go as far as people talking about Gordon Banks (his legendary save against Brazil in the World Cup). That was right up there. How he got that is beyond me.

“The lads were a little bit down. I had to try and gee them up in the dressing room at the finish there because they need to be proud of where they are and where they’ve come from.

“It also shows how hungry they are and what they want to do. I’m very biased but I think this team is capable of achieving whatever they want.”

Lynch believes his team did enough to win the game in front of a sell-out, partisan crowd.

“We never went into the game or gave any thought to how we would stop Linfield,” he said. “We went into the game trying to get the three points.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had an easy game against Linfield, I don’t think we’ve had an easy game against anybody.

“It was very much about what we needed to do for long periods I thought we did it and did it well. We just missed a goal, and that was down to Johns.

“I would never be disrespectful to any team, but I thought we did enough to win the game. I thought we were very good, played some great football and when we needed to roll our sleeves up, we rolled them up.

“Probably the one area we fell short in is we weren’t clinical. We had three good chances where we should have worked the goalkeeper.

“It’s very hard to be critical of the players when they put in a performance like that, it’s good criticism I suppose. Paul (O’Neill) had a good chance, Joe (Thomson) had two really good chances. It isn’t like Joe, the bare minimum he will do is hit the target there. If he does that you don’t know what will happen with ricochets.

“It is difficult to be critical, I thought our game plan was carried out to a fine art apart from getting a goal. I felt we were a little bit wasteful from set-plays, but great credit to the boys.”

• Dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for the Irish Cup Semi-Finals.

Larne will face Ballymena United on Friday, March 31 with a 7.45pm kick off, while the Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts clash will be at 12.15pm the following day at Mourneview Park. Both will be live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.