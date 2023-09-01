I was convinced by pal Daire O’Connor to make Cliftonville switch, reveals Sam Ashford

Sam Ashford admits he knew little about Cliftonville or the Irish League before putting pen to paper with the Reds last week – and reveals it was Glentoran winger Daire O’Connor who persuaded him to make the move.

O’Connor enjoyed a productive spell at Solitude during the 2020/21 campaign prior to joining Ayr United, where he struck up a friendship with Ashford following the Englishman’s arrival from Crawley Town last year.

Now, as the duo prepare to go head-to-head at The BetMcLean Oval this weekend, Ashford says he’s already grateful for his former team-mate’s advice.

“I’ve enjoyed everything about my time here so far, and I’ve already seen enough to make me think that more English and Scottish players should give football over here a go,” says the 27-year-old, who delivered an impressive performance on his debut against Larne last Saturday.

“I’ve only played in one game, but I was at the match against Linfield a few days earlier and the standard of football, the facilities and the atmospheres in both games have been great. Football in Northern Ireland doesn’t get a lot of coverage in England, but I can already tell it’s a lot better than people probably believe.”

Former Cliftonville forward Daire O’Connor returned to the Irish League when he joined Glentoran

Still familiarising himself with his surroundings in Belfast – “I couldn’t tell you the name of the street I’m living in but I can’t believe how many restaurants there are in the city!” – Ashford says his relationship with O’Connor was key in swinging his decision to join the Reds.

“I didn’t know a lot about football here,” he explains. “My mum was in Belfast for a while when she was little, but wouldn’t have known anything about the different teams, and I think I’ve had friends of friends who’ve maybe played for Glentoran but not a lot beyond that.

“I played with Daire O’Connor at Ayr and always got on very well with him. I’d trust what he says and he couldn’t have spoken any more highly of Cliftonville and had really great memories of his time there.

“Because of what he told me, I’ve come in optimistic and enthusiastic about what I can do at the club.

“I’d obviously spoken to Jim Magilton and Gerard Lyttle, they told me their plans, how they wanted to go about things, the role I’d have and how I’d fit in.

“To be honest, I couldn’t wait to get over here and play. Jim’s attitude is super infectious and he encourages the boys to play football.

“When I was watching the team against Linfield, I loved how they got the ball down and played.

“That’s the kind of team I want to play in. I’m coming from a side that was very direct, whereas everyone at Cliftonville wants to play on the ground and get the ball into the striker’s feet – that suits my game perfectly.

“I really enjoyed getting out on the pitch for my debut, but I can’t believe I didn’t score.

“I came close three times but just couldn’t get the ball over the line. I still enjoyed it, though.

“I love the ground, the atmosphere at Solitude is class, the fans were great and even the astro pitch was fantastic as well.”

One thing Ashford is well aware of is that competition for forward places will only increase when the Reds welcome the likes of Joe Gormley, Ryan Curran, Ronan Hale and Stephen Mallon back from injury – but he’s looking forward to playing his part as he samples a fresh verse in a well-travelled career.

“I’ve spoken to Joe and he’s such a nice lad,” adds the former Stansted, Witham Town and Hemel Hempstead man.

“To be fair, all the boys have been great and so welcoming. I know we have some serious firepower to come back but we can make that work for us over the whole season.”

“I’m really looking forward to everything about the year ahead – all the new experiences of playing in the Irish League and grounds I’ve never been at before for away games.”

And that particular chapter begins against old pal O’Connor in east Belfast this weekend.