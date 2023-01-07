I was in a dark place after injuries but I kept my focus on light at the end of the tunnel, says H&W Welders’ Matthew Ferguson

H&W Welders striker Matthew Ferguson is the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for December

Harland and Wolff Welders striker Matthew Ferguson confessed that he found himself in a dark place after he dislocated his kneecap for a second time in 12 months.

The son of Linfield legend Glenn was first struck down by the agonising injury in 2020, only to relapse in 2021.

While others may have been tempted to retire from the sport, Ferguson underwent career-saving surgery followed by an intensive rehab programme.

The decision to go under the knife is now paying dividends. Since returning from his two-year stint on the sidelines, the former Ballymena United man has bagged eight goals for the Welders and was named Championship Player of the Month for December.

Reflecting on the most difficult period of his life, Ferguson said: “No long-term injury is easy, but this had me in a dark place with it.

“In the summer of 2020, we returned to training after and unfortunately, I dislocated by kneecap in a friendly against the Glens which ruled me out for nine months.

“I had nine months of rehab, which was very difficult as you can imagine.

“But the strange thing was, because that Championship season was cancelled due to Covid, I didn’t actually miss any League games.

“It felt like I hadn’t missed much when I returned for the next pre-season in the summer 2021.

“But I did the exact same injury against Belfast Celtic in another friendly.

“It was dreadful because I was back to square one.

“I spoke to consultants, and we decided I needed an operation. I had that just before Christmas 2021, and it was October 2022 before I was able to play again.

“There were dark times, but I kept the right mentality and look towards the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Now, to be stood here with the Player of the Month trophy for the division is pretty special.”

Ferguson’s return has had a huge impact on the east Belfast club.

After a rocky start to the season the Welders found themselves rooted to the foot of the Lough 41 Championship table.

But the Blanchflower Park club have now strung together four wins, defeating fellow strugglers Dergview twice before defeating neighbours Dundela and league leaders Loughgall during the holiday season.

Ferguson said: “There were a lot of big games in December for us. It was make or break.

“I’m not saying we would have been relegated if we’d lost them, but we would have been right down there struggling. Beating Dergview away changed everything. We were 2-0 up and then they pegged us back to 2-2. I completed my hat-trick in injury time for us to win 3-2, and I think we gained a wee bit of belief from there.”

Today, the Welders travel to the Showgrounds to play Premiership side Newry City in the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

Ferguson said: “Newry were superb last year and deservedly won the Championship by several points. This year, they’ve kept that momentum going with pretty much the same squad that got promotion.

“But we can go there and play without pressure. We’ve been under pressure to get results in recent weeks, but that’s not the case this weekend.

“It’s a special competition, one that I love. It’s the Cup, so you never know what might happen.”

Meanwhile, Ards manager Matthew Tipton accepts that his team will be underdogs for today’s cup clash at Stangmore Park against Dungannon Swifts.

He said: “Dungannon may be 11th in the Premiership but they are still a good team.

“If they were in the Championship, they would probably win it by 20 points.

“But it’s not a shot to nothing. We will go there and give it everything we have.”