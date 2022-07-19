I watched on in awe as Bodø/Glimt took Celtic apart, so I know we're in for a tough test: Linfield ace Matthew Clarke

Celtic were just one of the teams swept aside by Bodo/Glimt in last season’s European run

In February, the keen Rangers fan took great delight in watching the Norwegian champions dismantle Celtic in the Europa Conference League.

Kjetil Knutsen’s team claimed a famous 3-1 win in Glasgow on their way to the Quarter-Finals of the inaugural edition of the tournament. On that famous run, they also turned over eventual winners Roma, Dutch maestros AZ Alkmaar and Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.

Clarke may have a little bit more sympathy for the Celtic players following tonight’s game at Windsor Park.

He knows he will have his work cut out containing the Norwegian champions that once hit a Jose Mourinho team for six.

“I watched the home game at Parkhead,” explains Clarke.

“It was 5-1 over two legs and they battered Celtic in Norway, but the tie at Parkhead was even enough and Celtic were probably unlucky not to get a draw in their home leg. But 5-1 over two legs doesn’t tell any lies.”

“They beat Roma 6-1 in the group stages and they were drawn against them again at the Quarter-Final stage. They won 2-0 in the first leg, but Roma turned it around 4-0 in the second.”

“Any team that can beat Roma twice and can beat Celtic home and away over two legs must be unreal. We know exactly how much quality they have and what we are up against.”

“It’s going to be a big ask but it’s something that excites you, you want to play against these top clubs in Europe.”

“We will give it everything and see where it takes us. Hopefully we can sneak a result.”

Clarke believes the key to containing the likes of top goalscorer Amahl Pellegrino and midfield playmaker Ulrik Saltnes is concentration.

He says: “I wouldn’t say you prepare differently but you do have to keep higher levels of concentration for 90 minutes, it’s as simple as that.”

“Teams like this will absolutely kill you if you switch off and they can really do you damage.”

“It is more a concentration thing than anything else. You need to make sure you’re switched on and you’ve got to know your role in the team. If you’re not on top of all those things, you’re in trouble.”

While much has been said about Bodø/Glimt’s achievements in the past week, Faroese club KI proved that the Norwegians are far from unbeatable.

In the first qualifying round, Knutsen’s team won the first leg 3-0 in Norway but fell to a 3-1 defeat in Klaksvik. It wasn’t enough to knock them out, but it gives Linfield a glimmer of hope.

Clarke, who is a veteran of nine Linfield European campaigns, isn’t reading too much into that result. He expects Bodø/Glimt to be one of the best teams he has played against.

The Castlederg native goes on: “Rosenborg and Celtic were probably the top two teams I’ve played against. I think we were a bit taken aback with just how good Rosenborg were in 2019. They beat us here and beat us out there comfortably.”

“The Celtic game was only 2-0 here and we had a couple of chances. At Parkhead, it was a different story. The quality they had then under Brendan Rodgers was unbelievable.”

“But this will be right up there. You just need to look at the teams they’ve beaten to know that.”

“Going into the Champions League, you know you’re not going to play any poor opposition, given you’re the champions of your country and you’re in the champions’ path.”

“These are the games you want to play in, no doubt about it.”

Last year, Clarke was part of the Linfield team that lost 4-2 on aggregate to Fola Esch of Luxembourg in the Europa Conference League. It was a disappointing defeat for the Belfast side that, like this year, had ambitions on reaching the group stage.

Clarke, 28, says the team are determined to do better this time.

“We were disappointed last year considering the chances we missed. It was more than winnable,” he reflects.

“But the highs of the TNS game last week, with Jamie Mulgrew’s strike in injury time and getting through in extra-time, reminded us how good winning in Europe can be. We want to keep this going for as long as possible.”

“It’s something we are hungry for, as difficult as it may be. Who knows what doors may open on this run?”

Last week’s remarkable victory over Welsh champions The New Saints has certainly restored Linfield’s European confidence.

With TNS set for a 1-0 aggregate win, club captain Mulgrew lashed in an injury time equaliser to send the game to extra-time, where substitute Ethan Devine completed the comeback win with a goal in the 95th minute.

Clarke is hopeful that the dramatic win kick-starts a new era of continental success for the Blues.

“The character the boys showed to dig in last week was incredible,” he adds.

“I don’t think anyone saw it coming when Jamie stuck it in the top corner. I’ve been here 10 years and I’ve never seen him hit a ball like that before.”

“But that’s what Jamie is all about. He’s the skipper. He leads by example. He’s been an unbelievable servant to this club.”

Though if it wasn’t for Clarke’s quick reactions, Mulgrew famous strike may not have found the net.

“It nearly took my head off! I had to duck out of the way,” he laughs.

“I looked between my legs and saw it hit the back of the net. It was an unbelievable moment.”

The TNS win was even more special for Clarke as, with Mulgrew on the bench and Jimmy Callacher an injury absentee, he led Linfield out as captain for the first time.

“It did make it extra special for me and my family,” he admits.

“To captain this football club in the Champions League, that’s something that can never be taken away from me.”

“It was a nice achievement and it was nice for the manager to put his trust in me. It was a special night.”

Clarke and his team-mates will be hoping another special night is to come at Windsor Park this evening.