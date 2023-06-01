I will be demanding a hell of lot of my players, says new Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin

Jim Ervin says he will demand high standards at Ballymena United to return the club to “the right path”.

United finished the 2022-23 season in ninth place in the Irish Premiership table and the campaign ended with another Irish Cup Final loss to Crusaders and the departure of manager David Jeffrey.

Now retired as a player after finishing his playing days with Carrick Rangers, the former Sky Blues skipper has agreed a three-year deal, becoming United’s 34th manager.

“I want to put smiles on fans’ faces and I will be demanding high standards to get this club on the right path,” he said.

“Myself, along with my backroom staff bring knowledge and experience and now we are hungry to help the club kick on.

“I’m looking forward to putting our thoughts to the players and letting them know what we want. I feel very honoured and privileged to be here again at such a fantastic club.

“Pre-season will be tough and difficult for the players and staff, I will be demanding a hell of a lot more from them as we want high standards and commitment on and off the pitch.”

Jim Ervin (right) enjoys Ballymena United’s County Antrim Shield success with Allan Jenkins in 2016

Ervin has brought in experienced coach Stefan Seaton as his assistant and could add his former Linfield team-mate Pat McShane to his coaching team.

Seaton was in charge of the County Antrim SuperCupNI side for many years.

“Stefan (Seaton) started me on my coaching journey many years ago and I would trust him with my life,”added Ervin.

“I feel he deserves this chance, in my opinion he should have been involved in senior football a lot earlier but he is very modest and humble. We set similar standards across the board and I know he has my back. I don’t think I could have got a better assistant and I am delighted he is on board with us.”

Seaton says it feels like he’s coming home to Ballymena United.

“We are delighted the board have given us this opportunity to see if we can help,” he said. “Ballymena are a fantastic club and I’m honoured to be here.

“I had options to go into senior football many times but I always liked the junior game and we won the Milk Cup three times with the Antrim side, beating top sides like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“So I have great memories of The Showgrounds and it feels like home. You look at Trai Hume who has progressed in his career and you want to help those players take a step up in their career.

“Ultimately my job as a coach has been to get the best out of the players in any session or game they play. Other factors can come into play but if we can help young fearless players develop then it gives us a better chance.”

Ervin spent seven years as a Ballymena player, winning the League Cup and County Antrim Shield, before leaving for Carrick Rangers in June 2021.

He made 277 appearances for United, wearing the captain’s armband, and showed the same professionalism he displayed earlier in his career when he won 14 trophies including six Premiership titles and four Irish Cups over nine-and-a-half seasons with his boyhood club Linfield.

The Sky Blues board viewed the respected former defender as their number one choice to succeed David Jeffrey despite more experienced managers such as Kenny Shiels and Warren Feeney being linked with the post.

Turning 38 next month, the former Linfield defender has a big challenge ahead but throughout his career he has never shirked those and will relish getting his teeth into his first managerial role.

This season under Jeffrey Ballymena reached their third Irish Cup final in four years but their league form has been underwhelming.

Ervin will want and need to hit the ground running in terms of recruitment and keeping key players who are wanted elsewhere.

Carrick Rangers stated: “An agreement has been reached with Ballymena United to release Jim Ervin from his contract for an undisclosed fee.

“The 37-year-old, who had a year remaining on his deal, leaves the ‘Gers to take on the role of First Team Manager at the Showgrounds.

“Ervin was Stuart King’s first signing as Carrick boss in June 2021 and went on to make 74 appearances in his two seasons at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

“Everyone at Carrick Rangers thanks Jim for his effort and commitment throughout the last two years and naturally wishes him well for the future.”