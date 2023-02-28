I wish we were like the Belfast Giants... playing every other day, admits Glentoran boss Rodney McAree

Rodney McAree is grateful to have a midweek game on the back of Glentoran's defeat on Saturday

After suffering his first defeat as Glentoran manager, Rodney McAree cast an envious glance in the direction of near neighbours the Belfast Giants in preparation for this evening’s clash with Glenavon.

Though grateful that some midweek action provides a quick opportunity to flush Saturday’s loss to Cliftonville out of their system, McAree admitted he’d happily have had his team back on the pitch the following day as they embark upon a run of six straight Danske Bank Premiership fixtures against teams in the bottom half of the table.

“I’d like it to be like the ice hockey where they play every day or every other day — that would be great,” he smiled.

“Losing is tough and it’s very disappointing and it kills your weekend. You end up suffering but, whenever you have a game on a Tuesday night, you turn your focus to it very quickly.

“Thankfully, because of this game, we can drown out the disappointment of Saturday and start focusing on the next game straight away.”

Following this weekend’s Irish Cup Quarter-Final date with Crusaders at Seaview, Glentoran will host Glenavon again in a March schedule that also carries two trips to Carrick Rangers and home battles with Ballymena United and Portadown — a sequence of fixtures that offers McAree’s charges a route back into the title mix.

Though not talking up his side’s prospects of delivering a first Gibson Cup crown since 2009, the Glens chief has taken encouragement from the run of form he oversaw prior to Saturday’s setback at Solitude.

“Whenever we went to Newry for my first game in charge, we were a mile off it,” he recalled.

“We’ve got ourselves to where we are and we were never going to win every game between then and the end of the season.

“We’ve made a good stab at it to start with and we have to get back on track as quickly as we possibly can.

“We need to be careful of our next match as well. Glenavon’s record against the top half is probably better than it is the bottom half, so we have to be mindful of that.

“I’ll always pay a Gary Hamilton team the utmost respect and we have to make sure we get back on track.”

Though Ruaidhri Donnelly departed the weekend’s action early with a back complaint, younger brother Jay is likely to be back in contention after missing that game with a calf issue.

January recruit Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe could also be in line for a start after impressing from the bench against the Reds.

“I thought Junior showed glimpses of a very good player,” said McAree.

“He played on the right for us against Coleraine, which didn’t overly suit him. He’s played on the left for us a few times and has done okay but I thought as a centre forward, he did well.”