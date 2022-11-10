I would have put my house on Ryan Curran scoring late winner against Linfield, says Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

Danske Bank Premiership

Manager Paddy McLaughin admitted he would have ‘put his house’ on Ryan Curran securing three points for Cliftonville with practically the last kick of the ball in Tuesday night’s League showdown with Linfield at Windsor Park.

Following a cagey 90 minutes, in which both teams carved out numerous opportunities, substitute Sean Moore linked up with Ronan Hale to send Curran through the middle only to see goalkeeper Chris Johns pull off a wonder save.

Had it gone in, it would have been tough to take for David Healy’s Danske Bank Premiership champions, who have already consumed two horrible home defeats of late — against Glentoran and Larne.

“You would put you house on any of our strikers scoring that one because they are that good,” declared McLaughlin.

“You must give the goalkeeper (Johns) credit and I certainly would not fault Ryan because he did everything right.

“The boys worked their socks off... they worked their opportunities brilliantly throughout the game, it was unfortunate they couldn’t convert one of them.

“It was one of those things — a couple of inches one way (when Rory Hale’s shot flicked the base of the post) or a great save (by Johns) — that was the difference.

“In saying that, Nathan Gartside did well for us, he kept a clean sheet. He made a few saves you would expect him to make, but I must credit Johns for the save he made in what was a one-v-one situation.

“We knew it would be a battle, it always is when the teams meet... both probably have been struggling for a bit of consistency of late. We were so close, going to a really tough venue and getting a win.

​“Both teams played well and created chances, but I thought our boys were superb, the energy levels they showed were top drawer — we played some brilliant football.

“Linfield are champions of the League; they are full-time opposition. That’s one thing that may be a disadvantage to us in midweek games; our boys were coming straight from work after a stop-off at a hotel around the corner where they freshened up.

“But the work-rate and quality throughout the match was superb and we were the stronger team at the finish. It was as good as it has been for us all season.”

Linfield boss David Healy also put it down as a ‘big chance lost’ to get three points.

“I thought we had the better chances over the 90 minutes, but we could have lost it with the last kick,” said the former Northern Ireland striker.

“That was down to us because we sloppily gave the ball away. Up to that point, I thought we carved out the better opportunities, albeit they were not gilt-edged chances.

“It was what we expected... two evenly matched teams going head-to-head.

“But I put it down as a chance missed. I’ll be the first to admit we haven’t been creating chances in recent games, but we had some passages of good play against a good Cliftonville side that led to us creating some decent chances.

“We just didn’t have that moment of anticipation... that big moment to go and get the opening goal. In fairness, their goalkeeper did pull off a few good saves. Cliftonville were well organised... they were well drilled.

“We’ll take it and move on. It’s important we hold on to the tails in the teams in front of us. Although we are only a dozen games in, we don’t want the gap to become unsurmountable.”