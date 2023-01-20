I wouldn’t have taken the job if I wasn't in full control, says Rodney McAree ahead of first game as Glentoran manager

Danske Bank Premiership

Rodney McAree will take charge of Glentoran for the first time tonight

Rodney McAree says he will feel like one of the proudest men in Northern Ireland when he takes charge of Glentoran for the first time.

The 48-year-old was handed the reins this week with Mick McDermott stepping down but remaining on the club’s board.

He will take charge of the Glens for the first time when they play Newry City at 3pm on Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, only to be moved back a day to allow the Newry Showgrounds a few more hours to dry out.

McAree, who was McDermott’s assistant, has moved swiftly to change his backroom team with experienced coach John Gregg coming onboard and club legend Elliott Morris promoted to the first team bench, while Tim McCann will be his number two.

The former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine manager has signed an 18-month contract with the east Belfast side and his first test at Newry City promises to be an emotional moment in his career.

“This is huge for me,” he said. “Whenever you get offered the opportunity to manage one of the biggest clubs in Ireland, north and south, with a huge fan base and history, it’s a really proud moment for me when the whistle goes and the journey starts.

“I am hugely proud but you also have to make sure you are doing the job to the level required. I’m excited about the challenge ahead and, while a lot has been going on, I’ve a game to prepare for and that’s the most important thing.”

The Glens are hungry to turn the tide after a dismal run of one win in nine League matches.

“We have an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginning,” added the former Fulham man. “We need to lift spirits within the club and fan base.

“We have to lift each other and get smiles back on faces. Hopefully with a good performance in this tough fixture, we can get a positive result.”

McAree is excited by his new backroom team and insisted he will be making the big calls.

“Until the end of the season, I am manager, Tim McCann will be my assistant and I’ve brought in John Gregg as first team coach. Elliott Morris will be goalkeeping coach and on the bench for all games.

“They will be looking after team affairs and preparation. It was nice to bring John in. I’ve worked with him before and played with and against him. I’ve known his family for a good while and hopefully his experience can help us as well.

“There is absolutely no chance I would have taken this job under any other circumstances than me being in charge. If it doesn’t go to plan, I will take full responsibility as the manager. I am the manager of Glentoran football team and they will play the way I want them to play and if they make mistakes, it’s as I encourage them to do the right thing.”

McAree will look to strengthen the side this month but the club was unable to secure the services of striker Joe Gormley, who has agreed a contract extension at Cliftonville until the summer of 2025.

McAree has earned many friends and admirers in his distinguished career in football and those who know him best have predicted successful days ahead for Glentoran.

Those who have had the privilege of working with McAree say he can breathe fresh life into the Glens’ season. Ryan Harper was Dungannon skipper when McAree’s side lifted the League Cup following a 3-1 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park in 2018 — the club’s first senior trophy.

“When I was at Dungannon, I always said the main reason why I stayed so long was because of Rod,” said the 34-year-old Annagh United midfielder.

“We had a really good relationship and still do, it was the reason why we were successful.

“There’s still a WhatsApp group from the League Cup winning side and a reunion planned for next month, that shows how well everyone thought about Rodney and the club and how tight we were. He was a brilliant coach and even better lad.

“We liked each other’s company and never wanted to rush home. I’m sure Rodney will do really well at Glentoran. There is pressure but if he gets his own staff and is allowed to make his own decisions, then he will produce positive results for the club.

“Give him the reins and he can be successful. Perhaps he didn’t have full control at Coleraine and that didn’t help him but he’s a brilliant coach and Glentoran will reap the benefits if he’s allowed to get on with it.

“If someone above you is telling you what to do and they aren’t in the spotlight then that’s not fair.”

Dixie Robinson is a close friend of the McAree family and he’s confident the former Fulham man will revive the Glens’ fortunes.

“Rodney’s dad Joe signed me when I was about 19 or 20 when I played for Dungannon,” said Robinson. “I am 11 years older than Rodney so he was about eight. Me and Joe were firm friends and I helped out with the junior teams.

“Rodney started out as a player then and he was born into this game. Joe had managed the club for a long time and when I managed, Rodney and Darren Murphy came in as my assistant and first team coach. The three of us have that long standing relationship and the two boys are ingrained in football tradition and have gone to better things.

“They know the Irish League inside out. Knowing how Rodney works, he is instantly likeable among the players. He will work hard and be what he needs to be. He won’t be afraid to put the foot down and call a spade a spade but he is a top class coach who can create an enjoyable environment for everyone.

“With all the experience he has gained, it has augured well for him and he will do well. I don’t have an insight into what happens behind the scenes but I have no doubt Rodney can be a successful manager and he has a very talented squad of players. He will get them back on track and push them up the table.

“It’s a fantastic job for him. He still takes an interest in the youth at Dungannon and he’s really excited by the challenge.”

Swifts chairman Keith Boyd says McAree will rise to the huge challenge.

“Rodney puts his heart and soul into the job, much like our current manager Dean (Shiels),” said Boyd.

“Football is all he thinks about and if it doesn’t work, it won’t be his fault as his gives everything 110 per cent. He’s an honest man and a football man through and through.

“He’s a very good coach and, while you are never guaranteed success, he has a bigger budget to work with and he can handle the pressure.

“Rodney can be feisty like the rest of us but he has the respect of the players.

“It’s important he is allowed to make the big decisions. You must back him and let him get on with the job. I knew Rodney for a lifetime and I backed him. Clubs should be supportive and he will do a great job.”