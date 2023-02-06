I’d have loved a crack at Crusaders, laughs Welders’ defensive hero Kyle Owens

Delight on the Welders' bench as the final whistle confirms their place in the quarter-finals

Kyle Owens didn’t get his dream Irish Cup draw, but he was still rubbing his hands with glee when Harland & Wolff Welders were handed home advantage over Larne in next month’s quarter-final tie.

The Championship side defied the odds for the second time in the competition by dumping out Glenavon at Mourneview Park — just weeks after sending Newry City through the exit door.

It was former Glenavon man Oisin Barr who delivered the knockout blow just after the interval, producing a wonderfully controlled finish to send the away fans into raptures.

Owens was looking to be pitched against his former team Crusaders — and his elder brother Jordan — but was thrilled a little piece of history will be made when the Welders contest their first Irish Cup quarter-final at the Blanchflower Stadium.

“I would have loved to have been drawn against Crusaders,” laughed the 31-year-old.

“I don’t mind playing against Jordan, we’ve had some good battles over the years, but it wasn’t to be. We are in the quarter-final against Larne, anything can happen in the Cup. We were hoping for a home draw and got it, it will be a massive day for the club. Ballinamallard United made it to the Final a few years back, so you never know.”

Owens insists his team’s latest victory was full deserved.

He added: “It was a fantastic win. We were under a lot of pressure in the second-half, but the boys stood strong. When Oisin got the goal, it took a little bit of pressure off us at the back.

“I thought we defended outstandingly over the 90 minutes. Glenavon were probably the better team in the first-half, but we deserved the win. We have been playing well and with a lot of confidence of late.

“We knew we couldn’t afford to give them time on the ball, we all stepped up, everyone to a man — the boys were outstanding.

“They threw everything at us, they just kept bringing on striker after striker as the game went on, but we got in some great blocks, the lads put their bodies on the line.”

Owens reckons there are good days up ahead for the Welders.

“It certainly gave us a taste of what to expect should we make the step up to the Premiership, that’s where we want to be,” he said. “Everything at our club is geared for the top flight — our ground, the infrastructure the management and the coaching staff.

“We’ve got everything we need to be a Premiership team. We also have players who have played in the Premiership, including myself, plus the fact we have some great young talent coming through the system.”

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton insisted his boys paid the price for poor finishing.

“The reality is we had more than enough chances to win the game,” he moaned. “We are disappointed and we’ve let a lot of people down at the football club.

“When we conceded early in the second-half, that gave them the lift they needed but, for me, the goal was offside — quite a bit offside, which makes it even more frustrating.

“That’s what happens in Cup football. The Welders came here with nothing to lose, they gave everything and they got a bit of luck with the offside decision.”

GLENAVON Brown, Kerr (Hamilton 85), Birney, Snoddy (Baird 58), O’Connor, Fitzpatrick, Campbell, Prendergast (Bradley 58), Wallace, Rogers (Ward 58), Garrett (Doran 78). Unused subs:Doyle, Matthews.

H&W WELDERS:Argyrides, Patterson (Farren 58), McCarthy, Byers, Owens, Kinner, McClay (McGuiggan 90), Harris, Ferguson, McLellan, Barr (Flynn 85). Unused subs:Lanouette, McMurray, Akassou, Frazer.

Referee:Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Kyle Owens.

Match rating:6/10.