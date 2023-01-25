If we lose one game at Linfield it’s a crisis and we let everyone down against Crusaders, admits Matthew Clarke

Crusaders' Phillip Lowry and Adam Lecky celebrate during their win against Linfield

Defender Matthew Clarke insists the players take full responsibility for Linfield’s anaemic performance against Crusaders at Seaview on Tuesday night.

Stephen Baxter’s boys produced a performance of pace and power, garnished with flashes of sheer class as they hardened their challenge at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Goals from Jordan Forsythe – his 50th for the club – and influential midfielder Philip Lowry, who was making his 250th appearance the red and black shirt, moved the Crues to within four points of pacesetters Cliftonville.

Although it was only Linfield’s second defeat in 15 League games, Clarke stressed the performance fell well short of what is expected from the reigning champions.

“It was a tough one to take,” said the former Rangers man, who will make his 350th appearance for the club in Saturday’s game against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

“As players, we’ll take responsibility for the performance and the result.

“We let a big crowd of blue men down, we also let down the manager (David Healy) and his staff with the display, that wasn’t acceptable.

“It was nowhere near good enough and nowhere near the standards that we set ourselves. It was a poor performance, no excuses.

“We were second to the ball and we were second best all night.

“Going into the final phase of the game we showed glimpses of what we are about, and we missed three big changes to get back into the game.

“They were massive opportunities inside the six-yard box. When we look at the table at the end of the season, hopefully they will not cost us.

“If one of those had gone it, potentially, it could have changed the dynamic of the match, but it wasn’t to be.”

Castlederg man Clarke insists it’s vital the Blues now bounce back against Niall Currie’s basement strugglers at the weekend.

“Three points lost, I know it’s not the end of the world,” he added.

“Yes, it’s only our second League defeat in quite a few games, but at Linfield Football Club, if you lose one game it’s a crisis. That’s how we operate.

“Things didn’t go for us on the night.

“We lost Jamie (Mulgrew) in the first half, which adds to a hefty injury list at the club.

“We’ve had quite a few (injuries) from September onwards, but we haven’t complained too much about it, we’ve just got on with it.

“But it’s not a good time (of the season) to be losing boys like Jamie.

“We never get too high in victory, so we can’t afford to get too down in defeat as well.

“We will now look to put things right on Saturday.

“It’s a difficult venue, away to Portadown.

“It’s important, as a group, we bounce back after the midweek defeat.”

The midweek defeat means the Blues are now four points adrift of Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville, but Clarke points out that there will be more twists and turns over the next three months

He added: “We profited after beating Ballymena United on Saturday as results elsewhere went for us. Cliftonville, Coleraine, Larne and Crusaders dropped points.

“But things can change very quickly, and they went against us in midweek, with all the other top six sides winning.

“It’s up to us now to take it game by game and, hopefully, we can stay in the mix.”