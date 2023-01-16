If you don’t shoot, you don’t score, says Jordan Forsythe after Crusaders midfielder’s 50-yard wonder strike staves off Newry City’s threat

Danske Bank Premiership

Manchester United fan Jordan Forsythe had a smile as golden as his finish at Seaview after a perfect day on Saturday.

Buoyed by United’s stunning comeback win over derby rivals City, the versatile 31-year-old then produced a moment of individual brilliance to end Newry’s hopes of a fightback.

The visitors had renewed hope after Declan Carville’s penalty made it 2-1 but Forsythe collected the ball from Jordan Owens, strode forward and, after spotting Steven Maguire off his goal-line, his perfectly weighted strike from around 50 yards was the ideal knockout blow.

“I think I have to claim that one,” he joked.

“I said to the boys I’ve tried a few of them in the past and they have come off so I have it in the locker.

“It was a good goal at the time because they were coming back into it. To be honest, I had no-one in front of me so it was the only thing I can do. Luckily, it came off for me, on other days they can hit the corner flag so I will happily take this one.

“I could see the keeper off his line so I thought give it a go — if you don’t shoot, you don’t score.”

Forsythe also provided the delivery for Jordan Owens to head home Crusaders’ second.

Dean Ebbe opens the scoring

The first goal was a clever move which started with Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross. Owens nodded it on to Dean Ebbe, who gleefully headed in.

City put up a spirited fight and they sensed late drama after Daniel Larmour brought down Carville and the substitute picked himself up and sent Jonny Tuffey the wrong way from the spot.

Then came Forsythe’s 80th minute wonder strike, a finish from distance that David Beckham or Wayne Rooney would have been proud of.

“Big Chicken’s goal was a good one too,” added Forsythe. “If you put the ball in the box, he will finish it and it was a great header.

“Newry came into the game more and we were off it but my goal gave us the cushion we needed.

​“I’m just glad we got the three points. The boys were disappointed on Tuesday night. It’s a tough game at Glenavon but we had to bounce back.”

​City boss Darren Mullen was not downhearted after his side’s battling performance.

​“We were unable to take our chances and you have to give Jordan credit, it was a fantastic finish,” he said. “We looked on top and a team who could get something out of the game and then he does that.

​“It’s disappointing and I never like losing but it’s a world of difference from our Irish Cup defeat against Harland & Wolff Welders when we were shocking. The comparison is night and day.

Newry's Philip Donnelly tries his luck

"Even on Tuesday, we played well against Coleraine. It’s not easy when you are losing but the boys need to recognise that and keep their heads up. If we can play the way we are doing, we will be okay.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Robinson (Hegarty 46), Weir, Lowry, Ebbe, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Owens (Stewart 90), Winchester (Thompson 64), Larmour, Clarke (Boyd 90). Unused subs: Murphy, Lecky, Barr.

NEWRY: Maguire, King, Healy, McGivern, Lockhart (Rocks 78), Teelan (Healy 69), J McGovern (Sloan 78), Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery (Moan 85), Lusty (Carville 69). Unused subs: Brady, Martin.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus).

Man of the match: Jordan Forsythe

Match rating: 7/10.

