IFA delight as UEFA's spectator ban is lifted ahead of Northern Ireland's Nations League clash with Austria

The Irish FA and Northern Ireland fans have warmly welcomed UEFA's decision to allow some supporters to return to international matches, provided the NI Executive signals its approval.

UEFA stated yesterday that fan numbers would be capped at 30% of stadium capacity which is around 5,500 for Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland supporters, who were shut out of the 5-1 defeat to Norway last month, are hoping to attend the Nations League clash with Austria on Sunday, October 11 but it's far from certain the Executive or Belfast City Council will allow more than 5,000 to attend that match if Covid-19 cases remain high.

But UEFA's lifting of their spectator ban is still encouraging news for the Irish FA and follows Ulster Rugby's move to accommodate 600 supporters at Kingspan Stadium against Benetton tonight.

The Association have gained valuable experience of hosting a game during the pandemic when 500 fans safely attended this summer's Irish Cup final at Windsor Park.

UEFA stressed that the partial return of spectators for their matches, starting from next week's national team games, would only apply "where local laws permit".

An Irish FA spokesperson commented: "We continue to liaise closely with the NI Executive, the Council and UEFA on getting fans back at the National Stadium at Windsor Park safely and responsibly."

The Irish FA spokesperson added: “The return of rugby is a welcome sign for all of us and we’re hoping the game passes off safely and successfully.”

Gary McAllister, Chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs, is remaining cautiously optimistic after this shift from Uefa.

“Today’s announcement from UEFA is an important step towards the safe return of fans to international football matches,” he stated.

“The ongoing health crisis absolutely cannot be ignored and we’re realistic enough to accept that the number of fans who would be permitted to attend the Austria game would be limited.

“We’re aware of the extent of planning that the Irish FA have carried out to ensure that fans can return safely and we’ve also spoken to fans’ groups from across Europe in recent months to learn about the approach taken in other countries.

“If managed properly, we believe that the attendance of fans is achievable and we would hope that the Northern Ireland Executive will allow this to happen.”

UEFA insisted: “The number of spectators will be capped at a maximum of 30% of the respective stadium capacity and away supporters will not be allowed into the games until further notice.

“Both the admission of fans and the capacity limit are subject to decision of local authorities. UEFA matches cannot be played with spectators where local authorities do not allow it and the limit of 30% may be reached only where the limit set by local authorities is not lower, in which case such limit would apply.

“Social distancing will be mandatory for spectators and additional precautionary measures, such as the wearing of masks, must be implemented in accordance with local regulations.”

There was a significant transfer move yesterday with Ballymena United striker Adam Lecky joining Crusaders in a three-year deal. Former Northern Ireland Under-21 forward Paul McElroy moves to the Sky Blues in a two-year deal as part of the transfer in a player-plus-cash and incentives arrangement.

Centre-half Ciaran Kelly has also joined Ballymena United on loan from League of Ireland side Bohemian FC.