IFA to implement minimum age limit as they investigate whether Christopher Atherton (13) was too young to play in Glenavon senior team

Thirteen-year-old Christopher Atherton may be forced to wait over a year before he is permitted to play his second game in senior men’s football in Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday night, the Glenavon teenager made football history when he became the youngest player to feature in a senior fixture in the United Kingdom at just 13 years and 329 days.

The schoolboy replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute of the Lurgan Blues’ 6-0 victory over third-tier Dollingstown in the first round of the BetMcLean League Cup.

Atherton’s appearance beat the record set by Jordan Allan when he made his Airdrie debut against Livingston in November 2013. Allan was 14 years and 189 days old.

An incredible feat, but one that may never be challenged in Northern Ireland as Belfast Telegraph Sport understands the Irish FA are currently investigating whether teenager Atherton was too young to play senior football and are ready to implement a new minimum age limit.

Northern Ireland Football League chiefs, who run the competition, insist they have never been informed of a minimum age limit for senior men’s football, despite one in the women’s game.

However, it is understood the all-powerful Irish FA Football Committee stipulated at a previous meeting that the minimum age for senior football in Northern Ireland should be 15, with an exception being if the player was 14 and their birthday took place during the season.

NIFL chiefs, it is believed, would be happy to adhere to this regulation, with player welfare a factor, and are expecting criteria to be set down soon.

Northern Ireland Amateur Football League rules state: “An adult player is one who’ll be aged 16 or over in the current season.”

Young Atherton certainly caught the eye during his cameo appearance for Glenavon when he provided an assist for the experienced Matthew Snoddy and forced Dollingstown keeper Gareth Buchanan into a smart save.

His boss Gary Hamilton admitted he didn’t hesitate to throw him into the fray.

Hamilton stated: “He didn’t give the ball away the whole time he was on the pitch. It’s incredible for a 13-year-old kid who is in third year at school.

“At 13, I was still dreaming of becoming a footballer. First-team football was a million miles away. But for him, it’s a reality.

“I knew if we got ahead, I would bring him on late in the game because I know he’s comfortable playing against older players. He has trained with the first team before.”

Hamilton has kept a close eye on Atherton since he joined Glenavon’s youth academy aged five.

The former Northern Ireland international believes his dedication to the sport sets him apart from other talented teens.

He told Glenavon Media: “He’s a great kid. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him every other week for the last seven or eight years as he plays in the same team as my son, and he is a joy to watch.

“The work he does in his own time and the dedication he has in becoming a professional footballer is unbelievable.

“That’s what separates him from other kids. He works night and day at his game, he eats the right food and he goes to bed at the right time. He is doing everything he can to become a better footballer.”

Atherton is already on the radar of several English and Scottish clubs. He has enjoyed trials with both Dundee United and Rangers, while he has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

Glenavon boss Hamilton — who left Northern Ireland to join Blackburn Rovers at 16 — takes great pride in Atherton’s success.

“He was very close to scoring. He caught it well, but to be fair to the Dollingstown goalkeeper he made a great save,” he said.

“It would have been the icing on the cake, because he got an assist with his first touch of the ball.

“He’s a special talent. There’s a lot of interest in him from across the channel, and I’m not surprised one bit.

“It fills me full of pride and joy because he is a product of the Glenavon Academy.

“He’s been there from the very start, from when he was four or five years of age, and he has progressed right through the ranks. He’s a quiet kid but he has confidence in his ability. Nothing fazes him.

“It’s lovely to see a kid come the whole way through the academy and then play for the first team.”