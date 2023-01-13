IFA youth coach Gerard Lyttle: We want Cliftonville's Sean Moore to be a teen star with Northern Ireland

Irish FA’s underage chief is hoping Reds ace will not defect to Republic

Gerard Lyttle says Cliftonville’s teenage sensation Sean Moore is enjoying playing for Northern Ireland and he wants to see Reds hotshot remain part of the set-up.

Northern Ireland Under-17 and Under-19 manager Lyttle has a key role in recruiting and holding onto talent and, as he strives to maintain a welcoming, professional environment, he knows the Republic will show an interest in emerging talent.

The Belfast Telegraph yesterday revealed that the Northern Ireland Under-18 winger has become a target for the Republic of Ireland.

As top clubs in England and Scotland consider a move for the 17-year-old, his international future remains uncertain and Lyttle hopes he doesn’t lose him.

“Obviously you can’t please everyone but Sean seemed to enjoy himself with us,” said the former Reds boss.

“He took information on board and all the players and staff loved him.

“Our 2005 group are a strong squad with really good players.

“We have a lot of preparation now for the next year leading into the Euros which we host and don’t need to qualify for, which will be great experience for the young lads.

“We have always tried to establish a warm, welcoming environment and when there’s an interest in our players, it’s a compliment to the game here as they are being produced.

“All we can do is continue to create a really professional environment for these young lads to come in to so we can coach them and let them leave with a smile on their face.

“We have done that really well and we can’t do anything else. It’s up to individuals to make their minds up and the players need to want to play for the team.

“We have many good players and we will do our best to give them the right advice while protecting them.”

Despite making fast progress at Cliftonville, Moore didn’t receive a call up from Northern Ireland until November when he played in two Under-18 friendlies with Austria.