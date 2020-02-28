'I'm bursting to get a shot at goal': Curtis Allen keen to kickstart second Coleraine spell in Irish Cup tie

On the up: Curtis Allen is getting back to match fitness since his move to Coleraine

Striker Curtis Allen admits he is still coming back down to earth following his move to high-flying Coleraine.

Having beaten the January transfer deadline by a matter of minutes, the 31-year-old has enjoyed a whirlwind start to his second spell with the Bannsiders, being part of the side that defeated Crusaders in the League Cup final, while tonight he'll be looking to dump Larne out of the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup.

The last time the teams met in the game's top knockout tournament, Coleraine inched home 5-3 after extra-time in what was a spectacular affair.

Although Allen, who moved to the Showgrounds from Glentoran, missed most of the season because of a groin problem, Coleraine boss Oran Kearney had no hesitation in bringing back the player who bagged 44 goals in his first spell at the club.

"I'm happy the way Oran is handling me, getting 30 minutes from the subs' bench here and there," said Allen.

"Obviously I'm still short of match fitness, but I don't want to push on too quickly, especially with so many big games coming up.

"If I break down, that will be my season over. Oran makes the decision on whether I do a bit of rehab instead of training on Tuesday or Thursday.

"He has looked after me. I'm just trying to build up my fitness as much as I can.

"I do need game minutes to improve my match fitness but, at the same time, I have to be careful of how many minutes I clock up."

I just want to let Oran know that I'm a good option for him to have. Curtis Allen

Allen insists he'll be ready if he gets the nod in tonight's game, which is being televised live by the BBC.

"I'm feeling good and the injury is the furthest thing from my mind," he added.

"I'm just bursting to get a shot at goal, or even a wee sniff of a chance to get me back in the groove.

"Larne are currently in a great unbeaten run which has brought them within two points of Cliftonville in the league table. They have a phenomenal squad and the full-time training is now kicking in.

"Players need time to adjust to full-time football and they are now putting in a lot of good performances.

"Sometimes in the Irish Cup, it comes down to getting a little bit of luck, or even a mistake.

"It will be another tight game, but it promises to be a fantastic occasion. We are well prepared, and we know what to expect from Larne.

"And I'm sure they will be well prepared and know what to expect from us."

The Bannsiders approach the showdown in the best possible shape, having enjoyed a thumping 4-0 win over Institute last weekend, on the back of that League Cup success.

"We have a great squad at Coleraine," added Allen.

"Ben Doherty and Eoin Bradley are also on the way back from injury.

"To have boys like that available for the remaining league games is a massive boost.

"It's coming into a busy period because we are playing Friday, Tuesday and Saturday. We are going to need everyone.

"Last week against Institute, I came on when we were 3-0 up - the game was pretty much dead," he said.

"It was an ideal situation, there wasn't any pressure on me. It was the perfect time to get me more minutes.

"But whether I play five minutes or 90 minutes, I still feel I want to score - it's just the mentality I have.

"I just want to show that I can come off the bench and make a positive impact and let Oran know that I'm a good option for him to have."

Larne skipper Jeff Hughes said: "As captain I can assure you that we will go out and represent the town by giving 110% from the first minute. Get behind the lads and make the home advantage count, it will be the difference.

"We've managed to put a bit of a run together since the turn of the year by losing just once in 10 games now, so we're obviously pleased to be able to go into the Cup game full of confidence.

"Coleraine will do likewise being in good form themselves, so we expect another close affair on the night. The boys truly believe we have now turned a corner and are confident in any situation we find ourselves in, which can only bode well going forward."