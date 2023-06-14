I’m committed to Glens and won’t sell up: Ali Pour

Owner ends rumours he was seeking exit door after pal McDermott’s departure

Glentoran owner Ali Pour has quashed suggestions that he plans to sell the east Belfast club.

The Welsh-Iranian businessman gained control in 2019, with help from Belfast-born football coach Mick McDermott and ex-Glens manager Paul Millar.

It’s been a tumultuous ride for Pour, who witnessed Glentoran winning the Irish Cup in 2020 under McDermott but also saw his close friend resign as manager earlier this year following protests from the club’s supporters.

Despite difficult times — including the resignation of McDermott’s replacement Rodney McAree last week — Pour has no plans to walk away.

Pour said: “It was hard to see Mick leave because we started this thing together and I thought he would be there until the end.

“But a job in Qatar came up and we agreed to part. We still speak every few weeks because he’s still a board member. He’s still involved in some aspects.

“But none of that has changed my position with the club. This is something I’ve said time and again. I’m committed to this.

“Regardless of whether Mick is here, or Paul’s (Millar) is here, I’m still committed. This is something I have invested heavily in and will continue to do so, for as long as I can. I’m here long-term.”

Even though McAree’s exit “wasn’t part of the plan”, Pour believes Warren Feeney is the man to bring success to The Oval.

McAree quit to replace Dean Shiels at Dungannon Swifts.

Pour said: “It wasn’t part of the plan. It was a big shock when he told us he was leaving.

“We set out a criteria, and Warren matched everything we were asking for and he won the job.

“I wasn’t hands on. That’s what the board is there for. I told them, ‘Get the best person you can get. Don’t worry about the cost, get the best person’. Warren was the man chosen and I’m very supportive of that.”