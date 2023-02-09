I’m excited to help Larne’s future stars, says Jeff Hughes after injury forces retirement

Jeff Hughes will take up the role as Larne’s new Head of Youth Development Phase following the conclusion of his injury rehabilitation process.

The Larne skipper has announced his retirement from football after it was confirmed he will need surgery to recover from a knee injury.

The twice-capped Northern Ireland international was due to announce his retirement from the sport at the end of the current season anyway, but a ruptured ACL has brought that moment forward.

Hughes sustained the injury in a 2-0 win over Portadown last month, which also saw him sustain damage to his MCL and meniscus, which will require surgery to fix.

Larne has launched its Professional Development Phase in recent weeks, with Ryan Prentice being named as Head of Professional Development Phase and Albert Watson as Under-16 Head Coach.

Hughes will now oversee the Youth Development Phase structure on a full-time basis, promoting the development of young players aged six to 12 within the Academy set-up.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to creating an environment where kids will have an even better chance than what I had to make it in the game,” he said.

“For kids to have more contact time with the ball, more sessions and ultimately more fun while playing in a positive environment, it can only improve their chances of progressing into our Professional Development Phase within the club and beyond.

“When I was younger, a lot of the best local players had to go to other teams to fulfil their potential, but thanks to the work (manager) Tiernan (Lynch) and (owner) Kenny (Bruce) have done over the past number of years, the young players now and in the future will have one of the best teams in country, if not the best team in the country on their doorstep.”

Jeff Hughes was capped twice by Northern Ireland

Hughes can now reflect on a career that lasted 20 seasons and was spent for the most part in England, starting and ending with hometown club Larne with whom he won three County Antrim Shields and a Championship title.

He will receive a ‘Benefit Year’ throughout 2023 which will consist of a variety of fundraising events over the course of the year.

“It’s unfortunate that my retirement has had to come early, as I believe this team is capable of challenging at the top this season and I wanted to continue playing my part on the pitch to achieve more success with the club,” lamented Hughes.

“However, I’ve been blessed with an incredible career which has spanned over 20 years, something that I could only have dreamed of when I first made the move to Lincoln City back in 2005.

“To play for so many big clubs was a huge honour which I will never take for granted, and I can look back fondly at my time with each of them.

“I will forever be grateful that I could return to Inver Park for my last stop as a player. It was a dream to lead my hometown club into Europe for the first time, alongside bringing silverware back to the town over the past few years.

“For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and would like to thank everyone who has supported me since the injury, and to all of the fans for their support over the past five years.

“I will continue to support the lads where I can during the run-in and look forward to continuing to work with the club and helping bring more success to the town long-term.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have announced a change to the scheduling of its post-split fixtures aimed at adding more “excitement and drama” to the League title race.

Before now, the first game after the split was traditionally between the top two sides in the League, however that has now been changed. Instead, the top two sides will clash in the penultimate game of the season in hopes of adding a heightened sense of thrill to the race to lift the Gibson Cup.

So, based on the current table, where League leaders Cliftonville would have taken on second placed Larne in the first game after the split in previous seasons, they will now meet in the second-to-last game of the campaign.

Instead, the first game after the split will feature the League’s top side squaring off with the team in fifth, with second taking on fourth and third clashing with sixth.

The same structure will be applied in the bottom half of the table, with the race for the final European qualifying place going down to the penultimate game when seventh takes on eighth.

All three of the Danske Bank Premiership, Lough 41 Championship and Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League will follow this structure that is aimed at increasing spectator excitement as the Leagues reach their conclusions.

“We are always reviewing ways that we can improve and enhance the League, and it was clear to us that, by moving the top two fixture from matchday 34 to matchday 37, it has the potential to provide a much greater climax to the season and interest in the League and competing clubs,” said NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor.

“The League provides so much excitement and drama and we want to ensure that our biggest games are given the best slots in the football calendar.”