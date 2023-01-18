I’m making the big decisions at Glentoran now, not Mick McDermott, insists Rodney McAree after taking over as boss

Mick McDermott is no longer Glentoran manager after increasing pressure from fans

Rodney McAree has taken over the Glentoran reins

Rodney McAree says he’s now calling the shots at Glentoran and focused on reviving the club’s fortunes.

The former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine boss has replaced Mick McDermott, who has stepped down after a dismal run of results.

McDermott will remain on the club’s board while McAree is promoted to the hotseat from his coaching role.

The 48-year-old has signed an 18-month contract and will take charge of the side for the first time on Friday night in a Premiership clash away to Newry City.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Larne was followed by a supporter protest, with fans demanding McDermott’s departure.

Following a fantastic start to the season, the Glens have lost their last five Danske Bank Premiership games.

Although McDermott will still have a voice on the board, McAree says he’s now the main man.

“My role is football matters,” insisted McAree. “I felt there was a lot going on with Mick, he had a finger in every pie and was trying to do everything around the club.

“Sometimes then you can lose a bit of focus on the football.

“I will have full focus on the football, I’ll be making decisions about the football club and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“Mick has possibly been thinking about this for some time but the good news is he is still a director of the football club.

“He will still have an input into how we do things, mainly off the pitch.

“But I can bounce ideas off him as I have a good relationship with him.”

Ex-midfielder McAree managed hometown club Dungannon for seven seasons with great success, before replacing Oran Kearney at Coleraine in 2018.

McAree was axed in May 2019 after the Bannsiders failed to qualify for Europe. He joined The Oval coaching staff in 2021.

“I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to manage this great football club,” he added. “This possibility had been discussed when I joined the club.

“I did not expect it to happen so soon but I feel ready and hungry to get started to strive towards the success that everyone associated with Glentoran Football Club deserves.”

McAree added: “We have a hugely talented squad and now we all need to work together to get back to winning ways to achieve success in the future.

“I’d like to thank Ali Pour and the GFC board for placing their trust in me and thanks to Michael McDermott and Paul Millar for bringing me to Glentoran and developing this opportunity to take the club forward.”

Club owner Ali Pour said: “When we considered Rodney joining our club at the beginning of last season we knew that he had the potential and drive to be our manager in the future — that was the reason we recruited him.

“Rodney has now been at the club for one and a half years and knows the players, staff, workings of the club and we are sure that he will hit the ground running.

“He will have the full support of myself and the Glentoran board moving forward.”

McDermott was appointed Glens manager in March 2019 and his sole trophy win came in 2020 when he led the club to Irish Cup success.

The Glens have crashed to sixth in the Premiership table after only one win in 10 League games.