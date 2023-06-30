‘I’m ready to push on in the pro game,’ says former Premier League striker after signing for Larne

New Larne striker Isaac Westendorf says he has signed for the defending Premiership champions in order to push himself in the professional game.

The 22-year-old German-born forward arrives at Inver Park following a year-and-a-half spell with Newcastle United having impressed on trial in February 2022.

Westendorf made his name in non-League football with Barking, which earned him his shot with Newcastle, however he would never break into Eddie Howe’s senior team.

Instead, he would play predominantly with the Under-21 squad and the Premier League 2 side prior to his release earlier this summer, which has facilitated his move to Larne.

And ahead of making his competitive bow with Tiernan Lynch’s men, Westendorf says he is ready to reach the next level by impressing in the Premiership this season.

“It feels great to be here and I’m delighted to have got everything sorted and sign,” he said.

“I had a good time at Newcastle, gaining a lot of experience training with the first team and I want to push myself now in men’s football, so that’s a big thing for me.

“Everyone dreams of playing in the Champions League. It’s a big thing for the club and I’m delighted to be a big part of it against Helsinki.

“I had offers from elsewhere, but the offer was there to come here and have a look and I’m glad I did because I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

Having already signed Craig Farquhar and Ali Omar in this transfer window, Westendorf is Larne’s third summer acquisition and will join a forward corps already boasting Northern Ireland international Lee Bonis.

“We are delighted to add Isaac to our squad,” said Larne manager Lynch.

“He has been around for the last couple of weeks and that has given us both the chance to have a proper look at one another and we were as keen to bring him here as he was to join the club.

“He’s coming in from a top environment in England and he’s now ready to push himself to be a success in the men’s game and we will work with him to help him achieve it.”