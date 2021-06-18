In-demand striker McGonigle poised for Seaview exit as Baxter confirms deal has been struck

On move: Jamie McGonigle is set to cut his stay at Seaview short (INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey)

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has confirmed that striker Jamie McGonigle looks set to leave Seaview after the club’s valuation for the player was met.

Larne and Glentoran have been linked with the former Coleraine ace and the 25-year-old is heading for the Seaview exit door as Johnny McMurray arrived on a three-year deal after the forward’s contract at the Inver Park side expired.

Defenders Rodney Brown and Michael Ruddy have moved onto Coleraine and Portadown respectively and now McGonigle is open to a new challenge.

“There has been interest around Jamie and that has been documented,” said Baxter.

“Clubs have been in touch with us, have met our valuation and been given permission to speak to him so we will see how it pans out. If a deal is right for all parties, we will see how it goes.

“This is football. It’s part and parcel of the game. Jamie has expressed a little interest in exploring an opportunity and we have no issues around it, he’s a great lad. There’s been no fall-outs.”

Cliftonville have signed defender Jonny Addis who has left Ballymena United and former Coleraine ace Brad Lyons has confirmed he’s joined Tommy Wright’s Kilmarnock.