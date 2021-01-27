In-form Coleraine climb to fourth as Larne's winless run continuess

Larne 1 Coleraine 2

A blistering start for Coleraine at Inver Park earned the Bannsiders their fifth straight victory and moved them into fourth place in the table.

Goals in the opening 10 minutes from Stephen Lowry's penalty and James McLaughlin did the damage as they held on for a big three points, despite Albert Watson's late header.

It continues the recent revival of Oran Kearney's side after a slow start to the campaign

For Larne it stretches their winless run in 2021 to three matches.

Aaron Canning came into the Coleraine defence for his first start of the season, with McLaughlin replacing goalscorer Eoin Bradley from Saturday's win at home to Dungannon.

The home side made two changes of their own in Graham Kelly and Andy Mitchell, who made an instant impression on Lyndon Kane, earning him a yellow card in the opening minutes.

Kane was then involved in opening goal, with just five minutes on the clock.

Jamie Glackin's searching cross from the left flank travelled the width of the home penalty area towards Kane at the back post, who went down under pressure from Ronan Hale and referee Shane Andrews pointed to the penalty spot.

Lowry's low effort found its way into the top corner via Conor Devlin's legs.

Four minutes later a bad start turned into a terrible one for the home side.

Fuad Sule played the ball inside to central defender Watson but when he tried to turn inside, James McLaughlin robbed him 35 yards from goal. But with a clear run on goal he calmly slotted the ball under Devlin.

Larne eventually settled into the game and had a chance to pull one back 10 minutes before the break. Mark Randall's inviting chipped pass into the area was met by Tomas Cosgrove but he couldn't generate the power to stab the ball past Gareth Deane.

It took until just after the hour for the home side to fashion a meaningful opportunity. Hughes, striding forward from left back, fed the ball into Marty Donnelly, who had just been introduced from the bench, and his cross was met by fellow substitute Johnny McMurray, but he couldn't keep his header down.

With the visitors sitting deeper, Larne reduced the arrears with 16 minutes left.

Johnny McMurray sprung the offside trap on the right-hand side and his shot from a tight angle was saved by Deane, with Kane clearing for a corner.

From the set piece, Watson rose highest to power home John Herron's inswinging corner kick from a few yards out.

The Invermen came within a whisker of levelling the match on 81 minutes with a chance that was all Johnny McMurray's own making.

The big striker received the ball on the edge of the box, he took a touch on his thigh before unleashing an acrobatic effort which came crashing off the top of the crossbar and away to safety.

Larne had a penalty claim late on when McMurray went down inside the box but it was waved away.

Larne: Devlin, Kelly, Watson, Robinson, Sule, Herron, Randall (McMurray 45), A Mitchell (Hughes 45), Hale (Donnelly 59), McDaid, Cosgrove,

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Scott, Wade Slater, Jarvis

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Traynor, McConaghie, O'Donnell, Canning, Lowry, Jarvis (Carson 75), Glackin, McLaughlin (Bradley 75), Nixon (Parkhill 84)

Unused subs: Gallagher, Wilson, Allen, Beverland

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Stephen Lowry

Match rating: 7/10