In-form Larne left stunned as brave Ballymena United book their ticket to the Irish Cup Final

The Invermen’s treble dreams dashed by brilliant Sky Blues

It was killed off by the unlikely Ballymena United duo of Craig Farquhar and Dougie Wilson.

Just 19, Farquhar rose above the Invermen’s defence to inflict the lethal blow 21 minutes from time. Wilson made sure with a sublime left-footed free-kick in the 84th minute to seal a 2-0 victory.

He won’t admit to it, but you must think Linfield boss David Healy punched the air when Wilson curled home from 25 yards. He will hope that this defeat — a sizeable upset in its own right — is the first fallen domino in Larne’s collapse, that will eventually see the Blues retain the Gibson Cup.

That may or may not transpire, but young Farquhar, Wilson, a jubilant David Jeffrey and the Sky Blue Army couldn’t give a stuff about the destination of the League title.

Larne's Andy Ryan with Ballymena's Scott Whiteside — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

Somehow, they’ve managed to reach another Irish Cup Final courtesy of what was arguably their best performance of the season was arguably.

On May 7 they will return to Windsor Park, the venue where their Irish Cup dreams where shattered in heartbreaking style by Crusaders one year ago. They may well face the Crues again, with Stephen Baxter’s men set to play Dungannon Swifts in the other Semi-Final.

But the Sky Blues will worry about that later. For now, they will celebrate this glorious victory that very few people within the Irish League fraternity predicted.

It was a particularly sore night for Larne midfielder Leroy Millar, who swapped Inver Park for the Showgrounds last summer. He was part of that Ballymena team that last in such cruel fashion to Crusaders last May.

This was another Irish Cup heartbreaker for the League’s best midfielder. Not that the Ballymena fans had much sympathy.

“Leroy, Leroy, what’s the score,” rang round Seaview as the clock ran down.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for Larne. This was meant to be another glorious night in their treble winning season. An early doors, it looked like they would win — without creating many chances they had most of the play.

Larne’s Tomas Cosgrove and Leroy Millar with Ballymena’s Josh Kelly — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

A little bit of Irish Cup history was made in the 15th minute, as the sunset on Seaview. Larne midfielder Fuad Sule sprinted to the side of the pitch for a quick snack. The former Shamrock Rovers man is observing Ramadan.

It was arguably the most interesting aspect of the first 15 minutes of the game, although Mark Randall felt he should have had penalty after he went down in the box in the 13th minute — referee Jamie Robinson wasn’t interested.

After a one-minute pause for Sule’s snack, Larne almost grabbed the lead. Micheal Glynn cut a dangerous ball across goal, which Dougie Wilson almost slide into the back of his own net — thankfully for Ballymena, Sean O’Neill was on hand to snuff out the danger.

But it was United that cut out the game first real chance. Ross Redman sprinted down the left flank, before swinging in a sublime left-footed cross. Sean Graham guided the ball towards the top corner, only for Rohan Ferguson to produce one of the saves of the season, flicking the ball out of the top corner.

David McDaid was presented with an even better chance three minutes later, when the Larne defence only half cleared a long ball into the box. McDaid had time, but he snatched at his 15-yard volley, sending it well wide of the goal.

Larne enjoyed the better of the exchanges at the start of the second half without creating a clear goalscoring opportunity. With so much a stake for both teams at a packed Seaview, the game became a cagey affair with both teams reduced to efforts from outside the area.

Mark Randall of Larne battles with Ross Redman of Ballymena

Lynch was the first manager to try and change things, introducing Thomas Maguire and Joe Thomson. Jeffrey by contrast, kept faith in his starting 11.

In between the two changes, Millar — who was booed throughout the game by the Sky Blue Army who once adored him — whipped a dangerous ball across goal but Lee Bonis could not adjust himself in time to divert the ball goalward.

Sub Thomson had a rare shot on target in the 68th minute, but his shot was held by O’Neill.

Then — against the run of play — the breakthrough arrived in the 69th minute. A fine corner kick from Redman was whipped towards the back post, where Farquhar was on hand to head the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box. Ferguson got a hand to the ball, but it wasn’t enough to deny Farquhar his moment of glory.

The goal sparked wild celebrations behind the goal as the Ballymena fans embraced their heroes.

Larne had 20 minutes to save their treble dream. Maguire got down the right-flank before flighting the ball into the path of Andy Ryan, but the Scottish striker headed the ball over the bar.

But really, Larne didn’t lay a glove on the Sky Blues in the closing rounds of this contest.

It was left to one Dougie Wilson to deliver the knockout blow. With six minutes left on the clock he found the top corner with a sublime free-kick that found Ferguson’s top corner.

This result might mean something when it comes to deciding the destination of the Gibson Cup. But it means a lot more the Ballymena United support, who loved every single last second of this win.

Ballymena's players celebrate with manager David Jeffrey — © Stephen Hamilton/Inpho

​Ballymena United: O’Neill, McVarnock, Wilson, Whiteside, Redman, McCullough, Graham, Farquhar, Kelly, Gibson, McDaid

Unused Subs: Thompson, Nelson, Waide, Kane, McGrory, Tipton, Place

Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Want, Bogler, Glynn (60 Maguire), Kelly, Sule, Millar, Randall (65 Thomson), Bonis, Ryan (81 O’Neill)

Unused Subs: Pardington, Watson, Kearns, Gordon

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Match Rating: 7/10

Man of the Match: Craig Farquhar