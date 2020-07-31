In photos: Football fans return to stadium for Irish Cup final between Ballymena United and Glentoran in UK first

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United suppporters gathered at a drive-in screening of the match against Glentoran at Ballymena Showgrounds in order to facilitate social distancing. Pictured at Ballymena UnitedÕs under 15 womenÕs team. Photo Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United suppporters gathered at a drive-in screening of the match against Glentoran at Ballymena Showgrounds in order to facilitate social distancing. Ballymena fans were tense during the first half after GlentoranÕs goal. Photo Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United suppporters gathered at a drive-in screening of the match against Glentoran at Ballymena Showgrounds in order to facilitate social distancing. Photo Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press 31-07-2020: Glentoran fans pictured in the Wesbourne Glentoran Supporters club in Belfast watching Glentoran playing during Friday night's Irish Cup final against Ballymena United in Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Ballymena United fans in the stands before the Sadler's Peaky Blinders Irish Cup Final match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday July 31, 2020. Friday's Irish Cup final between Ballymena United and Glentoran is the first football match in the UK to be played in front of spectators since March. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ballymena United fans celebrate in the stands during the Sadler's Peaky Blinders Irish Cup Final match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday July 31, 2020. Friday's Irish Cup final between Ballymena United and Glentoran is the first football match in the UK to be played in front of spectators since March. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fans have their tickets checked by security staff wearing PPE ahead of the Sadler's Peaky Blinders Irish Cup Final match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday July 31, 2020. Friday's Irish Cup final between Ballymena United and Glentoran is the first football match in the UK to be played in front of spectators since March. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Glentoran fans Tommy and Sarah McKee arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast for the Irish Cup final clash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday July 31, 2020. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Pacemaker Press 31-07-2020: Glentoran fans Dad Gary pictured with his sons (Right)Tom and Carson(Left) its Carson's Stagg Party getting married in two weeks in the Wesbourne Glentoran Supporters club in Belfast watching Glentoran playing during Friday night's Irish Cup final against Ballymena United in Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has his temperature taken as he arrives at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast for Friday nights Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final against Glentoran . Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Glentoran's Navid Nasseri has his temperature taken as he arrives at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast for Friday nights Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Glentoran fans socially distance at Friday nights Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United fans in the National Stadium, Belfast for the Irish Cup Final between Ballymena United and Glentoran. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park - Ballymena United FC v Glentoran FC. Glentoran fan James Stewart arrives at the match. 250 fans for each team were permitted into he ground with social distancing conditions in relation to COVID-19. Photo by Jonathan Porter Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park - Ballymena United FC v Glentoran FC. Glentoran fans(L-R) Mark Shannon, Chris Jenkins and Daniel Cunningham arrive at the match. 250 fans for each team were permitted into he ground with social distancing conditions in relation to COVID-19. Photo by Jonathan Porter Press Eye.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United fans in the National Stadium, Belfast for the Irish Cup Final between Ballymena United and Glentoran. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Glentoran fans socially distance at Friday nights Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Ballymena United fans in the National Stadium, Belfast for the Irish Cup Final between Ballymena United and Glentoran. Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston and Deputy Mayor Councillor Andrew Wilson PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park - Ballymena United FC v Glentoran FC. Ballymena fans pictured at the match. 250 fans for each team were permitted into the ground with social distancing conditions in relation to COVID-19. Photo by Jonathan Porter Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 31st July 2020 - Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park - Ballymena United FC v Glentoran FC. Ballymena fans celebrate after they score to make it 1-1. 250 fans for each team were permitted into the ground with social distancing conditions in relation to COVID-19. Photo by Jonathan Porter Press Eye.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 31/7/2020 Glentoran's Paul O'Neill celebrates with the fans after scoring the opening goal against Ballymena United in the Irish Cup Final at the National Stadium, Belfast tonight. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Football fans have returned to the stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As Ballymena United took on Glentoran in the Irish Cup final, 500 supporter - 250 from each team - were permitted into Windsor Park.

Glentoran gave their allocation out free of charge, with first preference given to players' families, club vice-presidents, life members, life season ticket holders and key volunteers who provide services to the club.

United held a ballot that involved all season ticket holders although some players opted to give up their family allocation in favour of supporters.

"We were given 250 tickets as a club and the response of the players has been fantastic, with a number of players texting me to say 'it's OK, David. I'd rather mine went to a supporter'. That shows the sense of togetherness at the club," said United manager David Jeffrey.