In pictures: David McDaid double sends Larne into Europe for first time in club's history with play-off win over Cliftonville

European play-off final: Larne 3-1 Cliftonville

Larne’s David McDaid opened the scoring with his 14th Premiership goal of the season. Pic: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

David McDaid was the key man for Larne against his former club. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

David McDaid scored twice and picked up an assist to fire Larne into Europe for the first time in the club's history with a 3-1 win over Cliftonville at Inver Park.

The east Antrim side will join Coleraine and Glentoran in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round, scooping a minimum of £215,000 prize money with a bonanza of almost £500,000 available should they progress through a round of continental competition.

That will be a worry for the near future - those games set to take place on July 8/15 with the draw on June 15. Saturday evening was all about getting over the line in the thrilling end of season play-offs to add to Tuesday's late semi-final win over Glenavon.

The Reds had made it through to the final care of a controversial penalty victory over north Belfast rivals Crusaders but couldn't make it pay with what would have been their fourth play-off success in recent seasons.

Star man McDaid's 14th Premiership goal of the season flew into the roof of the net to open the scoring after half an hour as the star striker was in the right place when John Herron's effort was blocked.

It was a deserved half-time lead after the hosts dominated the opening period, Herron hitting the post with a header and Ronan Hale also going close with a well-struck effort.

At the other end, Ronan's brother Rory tried his luck for Cliftonville but saw his well-worked shot deflected wide after Ryan Curran headed a telling Seanan Foster delivery over the bar.

The visitors brought Paul O'Neill on at the break and immediately enjoyed more of an attacking impetus, flying out of the traps to take the game to their hosts.

They got their reward before the hour-mark when the unsurprisingly impressive Daire O'Connor lashed a left footed shot into the top corner to level the scores.

However, it took Larne only five minutes to restore their advantage through a stunning move. A long ball forward was taken down with a delicious backheel by McDaid. Herron fed it straight back to his feet first time and the cross matched that build-up, Lee Lynch bursting forward to tap in at the far post.

Manager Tiernan Lynch could claim a huge assist, having allowed the full-back to push further forward by bringing Fuad Sule on for Ronan Hale just minutes earlier, a few eyebrows raised when the influential attacker was the one to make way.

McDaid and Marty Donnelly both missed big chances to put the game to bed but with Larne's incessant pressing forward, they made a touch of luck as lively substitute Mark Randall won the ball and saw his cross deflected into the path of McDaid, who simply couldn't miss for 3-1.

Reds sub Michael McCrudden threatened to install some nerves into the closing minutes but Conor Mitchell stood tall to see Larne safely over the line.

The side owned by Purple Bricks chief Kenny Bruce end the season with the County Antrim Shield, European football and another significant step made towards their ultimate goal.

