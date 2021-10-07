In pictures: Glentoran Women collect huge new Women’s Premiership trophy after netting nine against Derry City

PACEMAKER PRESS 06-10-2021 Glentoran Women v Derry City Women Danske Bank Women's Premiership Glentoran's Jess Foy during this Evening's game at The Oval, Belfast. Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - NIFL Women’s Premiership - Glentoran Women v Derry City Women - The Oval - 6th October 2021 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Glentoran’s Caragh Hamilton with Laura Connolly of Derry City

Press Eye - NIFL Women’s Premiership - Glentoran Women v Derry City Women - The Oval - 6th October 2021 Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye Glentoran’s Jessica Foyand Lauren Wade with the league cup

Glentoran netted nine goals at The Bet McLean Oval on Wednesday night as their Danske Bank Women’s Premiership title party kicked off in fine fashion.

On the night they collected the huge new champions’ trophy a week after defeating title rivals Cliftonville to seal the title, they capped off the season with a 9-1 win over Derry City for the ninth victory on the trot.

Lauren Wade was top scorer on the night as she bagged four goals in total and remarkably she scored twice within the space of a minute twice, netting in the 22nd, 23rd, 45th and 46th minutes.

Caragh Hamilton had opened the scoring for the Glens in the 14th minute and she added another 20 minutes later, while Nadene Caldwell also netted in the first half.

Danielle Maxwell added an eighth ten minutes from time before Caroline Gallagher pulled a consolation goal back for the Candystripes.

Cora Morgan was also on target for the Glens.

Next up for the Glens is the County Antrim Cup decider on Saturday, October 9 at Seaview (kick-off 7.30pm) before taking on the same opposition in the Women’s Challenge Cup decider six days later at Windsor Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

Elsewhere, Cliftonville also saw off their campaign in style as they hit Sion Swifts for six in an entertaining 6-2 win at Solitude.

Kirsty McGuinness and Fionnula Morgan both bagged braces for John McGrady’s side after Louise McDaniel opened the scoring, with Caitlin McGuinness also on target.

Erin McLaughlin and Caoirse Doherty both found the net for Sion, who finish the campaign in fourth spot.

Linfield finished the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Crusaders at New Midgely Park.

The Blues raced into an early two-goal lead thanks to a Rebecca Bassett strike and Victoria Carleton penalty, before Danielle McDowell pulled a goal back for the Crues eight minutes after half-time.