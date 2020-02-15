In pictures: James McLaughlin winner seals League Cup success for Coleraine as Oran Kearney bags second major trophy

Coleraine 2-1 Crusaders

Crusaders and Coleraine renew their rivalry this evening at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Pacemaker Belfast 15-2-20 Coleraine v Crusaders - BetMcLean League Cup Final Crusaders fans celebrate Jamie McGonigle's goal during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 15-2-20 Coleraine v Crusaders - BetMcLean League Cup Final Coleraine's Lyndon Kane and Crusaders BJ Burns during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 15-2-20 Coleraine v Crusaders - BetMcLean League Cup Final Crusaders Jamie McGonigle holds his head after missing a great chance during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/02/2020 Crusaders v Coleraine BetMcLean League Cup Final Coleraine's Curtis Allen Celebrate winning this evening's Final at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Belfast 15-2-20 Coleraine v Crusaders - BetMcLean League Cup Final Coleraine match winner James McLaughlin during this evening's game at the National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

James McLaughlin was the hero as Coleraine won the Bet McLean League Cup on Saturday evening, edging out Crusaders 2-1 at Windsor Park.

After ex-Bannsider Jamie McGonigle and his old team-mate Stephen Lowry traded goals in the first half, it was striker McLaughlin that made the telling breakthrough on 52 minutes to secure the Bannsiders' first League Cup win in 32 seasons, ending a run of five consecutive final defeats.

Crusaders had been the stronger team on the balance of play in that first half and after McGonigle took an early chance to open the scores, it looked like they might kick on. Coleraine keeper Chris Johns' clearance was poor and that allowed the Crues' midfield to set McGonigle clear to gobble up his 21st goal of the season.

The Bannsiders, to their credit, came back and enjoyed a purple patch after the half-hour mark, getting their reward when Jamie Glackin was fouled by Rodney Brown, allowing Stephen Lowry to slot home from the spot.

The Bannsiders looked a much more dangerous outfit after the restart and bagged the winner when Josh Carson's corner caused trouble in the Crues' box. Goalkeeper Sean O'Neill could only punch into the air and when it came down, McLaughlin rose highest to force the ball over the line.

Having missed, through injury, the entirety of the 17/18 season, when the club came within a whisker of the league title and managed to land the Irish Cup, few could begrudge the 29-year-old his day in the spotlight.

Crusaders had to chase for a leveller and, in a stark sign of his recent frustrations, former talisman Paul Heatley was hauled off with almost half an hour remaining. He has netted only once since November and was the first Crues player to be taken off, with teenager Reece McGinley brought on.

David Cushley, always the most likely substitute to score, was soon introduced but no matter what the Belfast side did, they couldn't create any further problems for a Coleraine back line that looked much more assured after the break.

Stephen O'Donnell had stepped back to centre-half after Aaron Traynor's first half injury, Adam Mullan moving to full-back, and from there, the skipper could organise his defence.

It seemed they were easing out a victory until Crusaders finally created one gilt-edged chance.

It fell to the right man - McGonigle - at the right time - deep into injury-time. A free-kick was knocked down and fed across goal to the unmarked striker who had the goal at his mercy from six yards but could only blast over the bar.

You can imagine how his former supporters enjoyed that.

For the second half, this was a deserved win for Coleraine.

It's a second major trophy under Oran Kearney.

The Big Wheels are turning once again.

