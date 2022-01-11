In pictures: Larne and Linfield supporters pack out Seaview for County Antrim Shield final

Larne fans were out in number at Seaview. Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Larne fans in Tonight's game at Shore road Belfast Larne v Linfield County Antrim Sheild Final Pacemaker - Belfast - 11/01/2022 Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Ian Dowie in Tonight's game at Shore road Belfast Larne v Linfield County Antrim Sheild Final Pacemaker - Belfast - 11/01/2022 Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Larne fans in Tonight's game at Shore road Belfast Larne v Linfield County Antrim Sheild Final Pacemaker - Belfast - 11/01/2022 Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Larne fans in Tonight's game at Shore road Belfast Larne v Linfield County Antrim Sheild Final Pacemaker - Belfast - 11/01/2022 Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Larne fans in Tonight's game at Shore road Belfast Larne v Linfield County Antrim Sheild Final Pacemaker - Belfast - 11/01/2022 Photo Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Linfield fans during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Linfield fans during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Linfield fans during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/01/2021 Linfield v Larne Co Antrim Shield Final. Linfield fans during this evening’s game at Seaview in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS 11-01-2022 Larne v Linfield County Antrim Shield Final Larne Fans during this Evening's game at Seaview, Belfast Photo Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

It's a full house at Seaview for the County Antrim Shield final with Larne and Linfield both selling out their ticket allocations.

Do you know anybody braving the cold to try and roar them team to glory? Have a look through our fan gallery above and see if you can spot them.

Larne turned up aiming to win back-to-back Shield titles after lifting the trophy for the first time in the club's history last season while Linfield were hoping to add their 44th success in the competition to their record haul.

