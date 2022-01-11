In pictures: Larne and Linfield supporters pack out Seaview for County Antrim Shield final

It's a full house at Seaview for the County Antrim Shield final with Larne and Linfield both selling out their ticket allocations.

Do you know anybody braving the cold to try and roar them team to glory? Have a look through our fan gallery above and see if you can spot them.

Larne turned up aiming to win back-to-back Shield titles after lifting the trophy for the first time in the club's history last season while Linfield were hoping to add their 44th success in the competition to their record haul.