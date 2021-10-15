In pictures: Lauren Wade adds gloss as Glentoran Women lift Irish Cup to seal historic treble

Crusaders Strikers 0-2 Glentoran Women

The Glens lifted the final piece of silverware of the season thanks to Joely Andrews’ first-half goal and Lauren Wade’s late finish that gave them a 2-0 victory over Crusaders Strikers and made history to boot, becoming the first women’s team to complete a domestic clean sweep.

The Premiership champions, who also beat the Crues in the County Antrim Cup final last weekend, had been free-scoring on their way to the title, but they could find the net only once before the 90th minute — twice if you count a Chloe McCarron strike that looked to have crossed the line after coming off the underside of the crossbar — against a Strikers team known for being strong at the back.

That was more than they needed, though, as Crusaders were unable to offer much of a goal threat at all during the 90 minutes, their attack blunted when main striker Emily Wilson wasn’t fit to start and even when she came on at half-time she was starved of service in the 45 minutes she did play.

The Crues were well set up to deny Glentoran opportunities to break them down and stifle their slick passing.

Caragh Hamilton was kept on a tight rein by Rachel McLaren on the right and Wade often had to revert to coming inside such was the close attention she was paid by Chloe Archibald.

That meant shots from distance and the Glens thought they had taken the lead from one such effort when McCarron, who has history when it comes to long-range gems, had that disputed effort.

There was no argument when Glentoran did take the lead eight minutes later — and no argument either that it was deserved after a terrific build-up that had begun deep in their own half.

After the Glens moved the ball from right to left, Jessica Foy was sent racing forward. She played a neat pass into Kerry Beattie’s feet, who then tucked it back to Andrews on the edge of the box and after taking a couple of strides forward she fired a shot into the far corner of the net.

Crusaders had struggled to penetrate the Glens defence, but six minutes after falling behind they finally got through and were inches away from equalising when Amy McGivern produced a deft touch to knock the ball past Emma McMaster from Beth Chalmers’ long pass, but she failed to find a finish to match and her weak shot rolled wide of the target.

The Beattie-Andrews combination almost brought Glentoran a second goal 10 minutes before half-time. The break from inside their own half started when Andrews pounced on an error from Danielle McDowell-Tuffey. She then drove forward and exchanged passes with Beattie before a block took the sting out of her shot and McDowell-Tuffey stopped the ball on the line before Maddy Harvey-Clifford collected.

The Crusaders goalkeeper had to show all of her growing promise early in the second half to prevent Glentoran from doubling their lead when she dived full length to her right to keep out Hamilton’s 25-yard effort after the ball had come back to her from a corner.

There was no final big knockout blow from Glentoran until the final seconds when Nadene Caldwell broke and pulled the ball back across the six-yard line for Wade to get a touch before a Crues leg took it over the line.

If anything they probably deserved to coast home at the end of a special season and one that will live long in the memory.

CRUSADERS STRIKERS: Harvey-Clifford, Archibald, Nelson, Chalmers, McLaren, McDowell-Tuffey, McGivern, Caitlyn Hamilton, Rea (Ingram 46 mins), Johnston (Wilson 64 mins), McCann (Boyle 64 mins). Unused subs: Mearns, Rodgers.

GLENTORAN WOMEN: Higgins, A McMaster (Maxwell 64 mins), E McMaster, Bailie (Mervyn 90 mins), Foy, Caldwell, McCarron, Andrews, Caragh Hamilton, Beattie, Wade (Rogan 90 mins). Unused subs: McKinnon, Dunne.

Referee: Arleen Campbell.

Player of the match: Joely Andrews

Match rating: 7/10