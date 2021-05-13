In pictures: Linfield and Glentoran in derby draw as Kirsty McGuinness sends Cliftonville top of Women’s Premiership

Cliftonville Ladies moved into the outright lead of the Danske Bank Women’s Premiership by extending their winning start to the season to three games with a 1-0 north Belfast derby victory over Crusaders Strikers.

On a night of few goals in the league, it was Northern Ireland international Kirsty McGuinness’ second goal in as many starts after joining the Reds just before the start of the season that gave them victory at Seaview.

The Solitude girls are now two points ahead of defending champions Glentoran Women, who dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 Big Two battle at Midgley Park.

There was a small piece of history at the Brandywell as Derry City Women, who failed to even score a goal in their seven matches last season, beat Sion Swifts Ladies 1-0 to record their first victory since a solitary win over Comber Rec Ladies during the 2019 season, 20 matches ago.

Cliftonville didn’t have things all their own way. Indeed, Crusaders spurned a glorious chance to take the lead in the first half as Mairead McCann sent a penalty over the bar and a minute later Julie Nelson was denied when the ball was scrambled off the line.

The Reds were beginning to enjoy a period of pressure early in the second half when Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan sent a cross into the box and McGuinness timed her run across goal perfectly to glance a header into the net.

Linfield knew they needed to respond after losing to Cliftonville last weekend and they were just seven minutes away from inflicting a first defeat of the season on the Glens.

Rebecca Bassett struck after 33 minutes to give Linfield the lead and they were close to doubling their tally only for Alison Smyth’s effort to fly just over the bar. The Glens went even closer when both Kerry Beattie and Samantha Kelly struck the woodwork before Kelly grabbed the equaliser on 83 minutes.

Lauren Cregan was the hero for Derry City. After a scoreless first half, she struck just seconds after the restart to move the Candystripes above Sion Swifts in the table, with the Strabane girls still looking for their first points of the campaign.

RESULTS: Crusaders Strikers 0 Cliftonville Ladies 1, Derry City Women 1 Sion Swifts Ladies 0, Linfield Ladies 1 Glenatoran Women 1.