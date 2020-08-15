In pictures: Linfield lose to Michael O'Neill's Stoke City as Josh Tymon strike separates sides in friendly at Windsor Park

Linfield 0-1 Stoke City

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke Manager Michael O'Neill during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke Manager Michael O'Neill and Linfield Manger David Healy during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke's James McClean warms up before today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke Manager Michael O'Neill gives instructions during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield Manger David Healy during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke's Josh Tymon scores during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke's Jordan Thompson during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew and Stoke's Jordan Thompson Boothe during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Jordan Stewart and Stoke's Tom Ince during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Kyle McClean and Stoke's Tom Ince during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Jimmy Callacher and Stoke's Benik Afobe during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Conor Pepper and Stoke's Tyresse Campbell during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Ethan Boyle and Stoke's James McClean during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Stoke's James McClean during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield Manger David Healy and Stoke's Tom Ince after today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield Manger David Healy and Stoke's Jordan Thompson after today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 15/08/20 Linfield V Stoke Friendly Game Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew and Stoke's Tashan Oakley Boothe during today's game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Michael O'Neill made his return to Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon as a first half Josh Tymon strike settled a friendly between his Stoke City side and hosts Linfield.

With no supporters permitted, O'Neill brought a strong side featuring the likes of England goalkeeper Jack Butland, Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson and Republic of Ireland winger James McClean.

Linfield, preparing for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier at Legia Warsaw, gave the squad plenty of minutes with 21 players used across the 90 minutes, including six half-time substitutions.

Stoke full-back Morgan Fox hit the post early on before Andy Waterworth set up summer signing Christy Manzinga to curl a shot narrowly wide at the opposite end.

A rare defensive lapse from the Blues led to the only goals as Benik Afobe got in behind to set up Tymon to find the bottom corner.

Ross Larkin prevented a second after the break, clearing Afobe's header off the line, and the former Arsenal forward was then denied by new Linfield stopper Chris Johns.

Linfield's last chance of an equaliser came and went when Brandon Doyle shot past the post.

O'Neill's Stoke side, who are set to sign former Chelsea forward John Obi Mikel, begin their league campaign on September 12.

Linfield: Chris Johns (GK) (Alex Moore 45’), Conor Pepper, Mark Stafford (Jimmy Callacher 45’), Ross Larkin (Ethan Boyle 60’), Matthew Clarke (Brandon Doyle 67’), Stephen Fallon (Kyle McClean 45’), Jamie Mulgrew (Trai Hume 60’), Navid Nasseri (Jordan Stewart 45’), Daniel Kearns (Kirk Millar 45’), Christy Manzinga (Niall Quinn 45’), Andy Waterworth (Shayne Lavery 60’)

Stoke City: Adam Davies (GK) (Jack Butland 45’), Tom Edwards, Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins (James McClean 71’), Morgan Fox (Tyrese Campbell 45’), Tom Ince, Lasse Sorensen (Liam Lindsay 71’), Jordan Thompson, Josh Tymon, Tashan Oakley Boothe, Benik Afobe (Nick Powell 71’)

Unused subs: Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, Bruno Martins Indi, Jordan Cousins, Nna Noukeu