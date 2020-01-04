In pictures: Linfield ousted from Irish Cup as Queen's University cause huge shock at The Dub

Queen's University 2-1 Linfield

Championship side Queen's University have caused one of the biggest Irish Cup upsets in recent memory by ousting Premiership champions Linfield in the fifth round.

Marc McKenna and Jonah Mitchell were on target to seal an unlikely 2-1 win for Peter Thompson's side at The Dub.

The game had been played in front of a capacity 350 crowd, including 200 home supporters, at The Dub as Thompson admitted he was holding on to what he viewed as a one in 20 chance of success rather than switching the game to Windsor Park.

It was a financial gamble that paid off in the most spectacular of fashions.

Queen's, of course, reached the semi-final in 2014 but didn't have to beat a single top flight team in that run.

The also secured their first ever Intermediate trophy when they won the Intermediate Cup in 2018 and were promoted to the Championship only last season but this win, there's no doubt, is another marker in the club's recent progress.

It was a strong Linfield team as manager David Healy made only two changes to his team, Daniel Kearns and new signing Ethan Boyle coming in for Mark Haughey and Shayne Lavery.

However, QUB, featuring Blues skipper Jamie Mulgrew's brother Ben in midfield, went in leading at the break.

Linfield midfielder Bastien Hery was dispossessed outside his own box, allowing Mark McKenna to curl a fine finish beyond Rohan Ferguson and into the bottom corner.

Mark Stafford had hit the woodwork early on and was punished for his miss but Queens' lead wouldn't last. Substitute Shayne Lavery made an instant impact with his second goal in as many games, nodding home Kirk Millar's corner on the hour-mark to draw Linfield level.

Peter Thompson's Championship side, however, didn't give up on the dream. Instead, they won a penalty with 15 minutes on the clock, Mark Stafford adjudged to have handled the ball.

That gave former Ards attacker Jonah Mitchell the chance to restore the advantage, an opportunity he didn't miss, firing into the top corner from the spot.

Jimmy Callacher thought he had netted a late leveller for the Blues, only to be beaten by the offside flag.

That meant Thompson's side could see out a win that will go down in Irish Cup history.