In pictures: Linfield win Danske Bank Premiership to tie Rangers' world record for domestic league titles

Pacemaker Belfast 25/05/21 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership Linfield celebrate winning the Danske Bank Premiership after this evenings result at The Showgrounds in Coleraine. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Belfast 25/05/21 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership Linfield's Jimmy Callacher celebrates winning the Danske Bank Premiership after this evenings result at The Showgrounds in Coleraine. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Belfast 25/05/21 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership Linfield's Jimmy Callacher and Mark Stafford celebrates winning the Danske Bank Premiership after this evenings result at The Showgrounds in Coleraine. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Belfast 25/05/21 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership Linfield's Andy Waterworth gets a kiss from Gary Eccles winning the Danske Bank Premiership after this evenings result at The Showgrounds in Coleraine. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Belfast 25/05/21 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership Linfield Manger David Healy celebrates winning the Danske Bank Premiership after this evenings result at The Showgrounds in Coleraine. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield have won the Irish League for the 55th time, drawing level with the world record of domestic league titles held by Rangers.

Going into the Danske Bank Premiership's penultimate matchday, David Healy's side needed only a point at second-placed Coleraine to get over the line and duly completed the job with a 1-1 draw.

Linfield's Mark Haughey opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Curtis Allen equalised for the home side.

It takes their lead at the top of the table to five points with one game left. They pick up the trophy after Saturday's match at Cliftonville (kick-off 5.30pm).

It's Linfield's third title in a row and fourth in five full seasons under manager David Healy. As well as tying Rangers' world record for league titles, it also adds to last week's Irish Cup success to complete Linfield's 25th league and cup double in club history, extending their record in those stake to three clear of Hong Kong's South China Athletic Association.

Asked recently what retaining the Gibson Cup would mean, Healy replied: “Everything, though I don’t want to look too far ahead as we still have games to play to get ourselves over the line.

“Winning a league with the uncertainty for everyone this past year, it would probably mean more and be a little sweeter considering when you are champions everyone wants to derail you and the other clubs have made giant strides. It would be a huge achievement for everyone at the football club, the players, the manager and the unbelievable staff we have.

“Glentoran and Larne have spent heavily, investing not only for this season but going forward. Three years ago Glentoran weren’t even in the top six, Larne weren’t even in the top league, Coleraine were there or thereabouts and are still improving, Crusaders were a top team and Cliftonville were a team to beat.

“Two good clubs and good teams in Ballymena and Glenavon can’t even get in the top six at the moment. That’s how competitive it is. We have basically played a season from October, and with everything that has gone on it would be a hell of an achievement to win the title again."

The joint world record holders Linfield and Rangers could go head to head in a friendly at Windsor Park this summer.

After the Glasgow side got over the line in the Scottish Premiership, Linfield invited them to Northern Ireland for a celebratory match.

Recently, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard confirmed that his club were in discussions over a trip across the Irish Sea.

he Blues brothers have a long-standing close relationship, and with the vast number of Rangers supporters in Northern Ireland, a friendly between the sides would be a sell-out, as it has been in the past.

Nine years ago, when the Ibrox outfit were in the middle of a financial nightmare, Linfield hosted them in a fundraising fixture with proceeds from the game going to Rangers, who had current Linfield boss David Healy in their line-up. It was a gesture that has never been forgotten by the Glasgow giants.

Linfield were invited for a return match in 2013, with Rangers since coming back to Windsor in 2016 for current Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew’s testimonial.