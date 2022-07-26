In pictures: SuperCupNI continues thrilling action as cross-border Girls’ clash highlights day two
Adam McKendry
The SuperCupNI continued another thrilling week as the hotly anticipated clash between the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland Under-16 Girls was the highlight of day two’s action.
The two nations met at Mossley Park, Newtownards in the Under-16 Girls Section, new for this year’s tournament, as the youth competition flourishes in its first year back since Covid-19.
Elsewhere, matches were much closer on the second day as fans were treated to tighter affairs around the grounds, with Leicester City's Minor side the biggest winners, defeating Dungannon United Youth 4-1.
Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website HERE and check out our gallery of the best of the action below!