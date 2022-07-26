In pictures: SuperCupNI continues thrilling action as cross-border Girls’ clash highlights day two

Northern Ireland Under-16 Girls' Sophie Gargan holds off the Republic of Ireland's Jess Fitzgerald in their match at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey in the Under-16 Girls' Section of the SuperCupNI (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The SuperCupNI continued another thrilling week as the hotly anticipated clash between the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland Under-16 Girls was the highlight of day two’s action.

The two nations met at Mossley Park, Newtownards in the Under-16 Girls Section, new for this year’s tournament, as the youth competition flourishes in its first year back since Covid-19.

Elsewhere, matches were much closer on the second day as fans were treated to tighter affairs around the grounds, with Leicester City's Minor side the biggest winners, defeating Dungannon United Youth 4-1.

Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website

Glentoran's Darragh McCann fights for the ball with Surf Select's Beckett Heroux in their 2-2 draw in the Youth Section of the SuperCupNI (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Surf Select's Devin Smith celebrates after scoring in their 2-2 draw with Glentoran at Castlerock in the Youth Section of the SuperCupNI (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Glentoran's George Feeney shoots towards goal in their 2-2 draw with Surf Select at Castlerock in the Youth Section of the SuperCupNI (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Linfield's Ceadach O'Neill is denied by Newcastle City goalkeeper Adam Martin in their match at Ahoghill in the Youth Section of the SuperCupNI (Brian Little/PressEye)