In pictures: SuperCupNI off to thrilling start on north coast with goals galore in opening day fixtures
Adam McKendry
The SuperCupNI got off to a flier on day one of the tournament with goals galore and plenty of tight contests on the north coast.
After two years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual world famous youth tournament is back in full swing this week, with teams from across the globe competing.
There was no shortage of goals on Monday, either, with Ballymena United's Minors scoring 14, while the games between Loughgall and Leicester City, and Glentoran and Portadown had nine goals each!
Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website HERE and check out our gallery of the best of the action below!