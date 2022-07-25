In pictures: SuperCupNI off to thrilling start on north coast with goals galore in opening day fixtures

Ballymoney United's Eanna McGuckian holds onto the ball in their 2-2 draw with Home Farm in the Minor Section of the SuperCupNI (Brian Little/PressEye)

The SuperCupNI got off to a flier on day one of the tournament with goals galore and plenty of tight contests on the north coast.

After two years off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual world famous youth tournament is back in full swing this week, with teams from across the globe competing.

There was no shortage of goals on Monday, either, with Ballymena United's Minors scoring 14, while the games between Loughgall and Leicester City, and Glentoran and Portadown had nine goals each!

Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website HERE and check out our gallery of the best of the action below!

Co Antrim's Sean Moore and Co Fermanagh's Ben McLaren tussle for possession in their SuperCupNI Premier match at Inver Park (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Co Antrim's Aiodan Lillas bursts away from Co Fermanagh's Alex Magee in their SuperCupNI Premier match at Inver Park (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Co Fermanagh's Corey Smith is chased down by Co Antrim players in their SuperCupNI Premier match at Inver Park (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Co Fermanagh's Ben McLaren in their SuperCupNI Premier match against Co Antrim at Inver Park (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)