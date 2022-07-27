In pictures: SuperCupNI reaches crunch stage as teams start to look towards knockout stages on day three

Belvedere's Finn Duffy celebrates scoring in their Minor Section SuperCupNI match against Leicester City at the Coleraine Showgorunds (Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The SuperCupNI is starting to reach the stage where teams are sizing up who they might meet in the knockout stages of the competition, and the action is just as exciting as ever.

Surf Select are strolling into the Semi-Finals of the Minor section off a 5-1 win over Home Farm, Glenavon look to be the team to beat in the Youth section, while the Republic of Ireland Under-16 Girls are headed into the knockouts off the back of a thumping 16-0 win over Ottawa City.

Later this evening the Northern Ireland Under-18s face Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup winning side once again, this time at the Ballymena Showgrounds, in a mouthwatering clash.

Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website HERE and check out our gallery of the best of the action below!

Surf Select's Devin Smith celebrates scoring in their 2-0 win over Ballymena United at Scroggy Road, Limavady in the Youth Section of the SuperCupNI (Brian Little/PressEye)

Northern Ireland Under-16 Girls' Rachel McIntyre in their Under-16 Girls' Section SuperCup NI match against Surf Select at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey (Philip Magowan/PressEye)

Northern Ireland’s Rhianna Breen gets a shot past Surf Select's Estefania Gonzalez Cintron in their Under-16 Girls' Section SuperCup NI match at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey (Philip Magowan/PressEye)

Northern Ireland Under-16 Girls’ Darcie McNeil celebrates scoring against Surf Select in their Under-16 Girls' Section SuperCup NI match at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey (Philip Magowan/PressEye)