In pictures: SuperCupNI reaches crunch stage as teams start to look towards knockout stages on day three
Adam McKendry
The SuperCupNI is starting to reach the stage where teams are sizing up who they might meet in the knockout stages of the competition, and the action is just as exciting as ever.
Surf Select are strolling into the Semi-Finals of the Minor section off a 5-1 win over Home Farm, Glenavon look to be the team to beat in the Youth section, while the Republic of Ireland Under-16 Girls are headed into the knockouts off the back of a thumping 16-0 win over Ottawa City.
Later this evening the Northern Ireland Under-18s face Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup winning side once again, this time at the Ballymena Showgrounds, in a mouthwatering clash.
Check out all the results on the SuperCupNI website HERE and check out our gallery of the best of the action below!