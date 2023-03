In pictures: Supporters at Irish Cup final between Larne and Linfield as gates reopen

Have a look through our fan gallery, which will be updated as the night goes on

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans during this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . 18th May 2021 Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Linfield v Larne at Mourneview Park Lurgan Fans Covid checks being carried out ahead of tonights final . Mandatory Credit Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 21/05/2021 Linfield v Larne Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup Final. Fans arrive for this evening’s game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Fans arrive for the Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Having been locked out since last year, the fans are back thanks to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions.

There were 1,000 fans permitted into Mourneview Park for the Irish Cup final between Larne and Linfield, with 500 due to return to Danske Bank Premiership matches and Ulster Rugby's Rainbow Cup tie next week.

Do you know any of the fans at Mourneview? Have a look through our gallery above.