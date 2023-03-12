Individual errors cost Coleraine in BetMcLean Cup Final, says Oran Kearney

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was left to reflect on two sloppy goals that cost his side a real crack at BetMcLean Cup glory.

The Bannsiders matched Linfield in the first half, but a Joel Cooper strike and a Chris Shields penalty saw the game slip away from Kearney’s team.

Both goals game from mistakes, with Conor McKendry giving the ball away for the first and Stephen O’Donnell fouling Chris McKee for the second.

It was a major disappointment for the former St Mirren boss, who also lost the BetMcLean Cup decider to Cliftonville this time last year.

While this weekend’s clash was not as exciting as 2022’s seven-goal thriller, it was no less heartbreaking for the Coleraine manager.

Reflecting on the game, Kearney said: “It was very frustrating. Goals change Cup Finals. We were more than in a game until the goals.

“Linfield made a great start, but we tweaked our formation and that allowed us to get a foothold in the game. From 15 minutes on, we had some good opportunities and started to play well. At half-time, it was very even. Linfield had a big crowd there and I felt that the longer we stayed in the game, the edgier they would become.

“I preached all week about only taking risks in the right areas and I spoke about it again at half-time.

“Conor was brilliant for us throughout the game, but I urge him to attempt those sorts of balls inside the final third.

“He tried it inside our own half. One bad pass and it’s a goal and, all of a sudden, all your best laid plans are gone. The Linfield fans lose that edginess and it becomes a really tough assignment.”

The penalty decision, which followed a risky move from Dean Jarvis, left Kearney to surmise: “If it’s 0-0, Dean heads that out for a throw or booms it up the line. But he knows we are chasing the game, so he tries to be smart because he doesn’t want to waste time on a throw-in. He wants to keep us on the front foot, he wouldn’t do that at 0-0. I’ve no complaints about the penalty. I think Stevie O’Donnell thought he was going to clear it, it’s just one of those things.

“From there, Linfield showed what Linfield are all about. I had a real feeling that we were in it at half-time, but when Linfield go ahead they have some knowhow. They know how to see games out, because of their experience in Cup Finals and big European games.

“We kept going at 2-0 down and we had a few wee sniffs, but we couldn’t set up the grandstand finish.”