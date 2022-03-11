Injuries made Coleraine’s Lyndon Kane question his future in the game but now he’s aiming for League Cup glory

Lyndon Kane hopes to get his hands on the BetMcLean League Cup on Sunday

Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane has opened up on his injury hell, saying he feared for his future in the game.

The boyhood Bannsiders fan is cherishing every second he has on the pitch after a brutal period of rehabilitation following three breaks of the same foot.

On Sunday afternoon, he hopes to keep the dark times buried deep in the back of his mind as he targets a League Cup final victory over Cliftonville.

The full-back played for Bertie Peacock Youths then Coleraine Reserves before making his first team debut, aged 17.

Now 25, he understands what it means to wear the jersey and what it feels like to be on the sidelines, unable to play his part.

“The worst time of my career have been my injuries, three breaks and operations on the same foot in the space of 18 months.,” says Kane.

“The hardest time was possibly the second time I broke it, it was against Linfield in the second last game of the season when we were going for the league with Crusaders.

“The Irish Cup final, which we won, was two weeks later and I missed that. There was natural disappointment and it’s part of the game, you have to deal with it and live with it.

“I was in a full-time job when I broke my foot, then I was off work for four months and didn’t play football for seven. Your routine switches, you can’t drive or do anything. You can’t even make a cup of tea in the house as you can’t carry it when you’re on crutches.

“It was challenging. Some days I didn’t leave my bed, I just lay at home and sulked. Other days you realise you have to get on with it.

“Even training nights were hard. We trained in Coleraine University. You come out of the changing room and turn left to go to the pitch or straight on to go to the gym. Everyone went left, I was going right to the gym by myself. I was on the bike and I could see the pitch through the window and watched the boys training, knowing I was several weeks away from getting there.

“It’s hard to stay motivated in that situation but I had good people, including Oran (Kearney) behind me.

“I have no regrets but I missed a lot of football, probably about 100 games, but I had to come back fit.

“Thankfully, it’s three years clear of injury with regards to my foot and I feel like a fitter and better player.”

Injuries are part of football but when they are a more regular occurrence, it can lead to doubts.

Kane added: “I had doubts in my head about coming back. I came back twice and got injured again. I can remember travelling back on the bus from Warrenpoint and I said to James McLaughlin that I didn’t know if I could do this anymore. I wasn’t sure I could do seven months of torture to get back only for it to go again.

“I did my B licence and one of the reasons is there is no guarantees of staying fit. If the worst scenario happened, I want to be more ready for it.

“I’d love to stay involved in the game. Hopefully, football will be part of the rest of my life.”

Liverpool fan Kane was among the Coleraine supporters when they lifted the Irish Cup in 2003.

His grandfather Billy Jackson played for the north-west club which feels like an extended family.

“My dad, mum and sister have been a massive help but my father Mark has been a great support,” he continues.

“He would cancel plans to help me and he worked on Saturdays to help us get to Liverpool or get me boots.

“I owe a lot to him and Oran for throwing me in as a 17-year-old. I was a boy then and now I am 25, still here and that’s down to the faith Oran has shown in me along with other young players.

“I’m forever grateful to him for what he does inside and outside of football, it’s testament to the man he is.”

Cliftonville are enjoying a phenomenal season and Kane can relate to the challenge of part-time side battling against the odds.

“I think Cliftonville could win the league,” he says. “In a one-off game, they are possibly the best team we have played.

“They popped the ball around and played with so much freedom. They have quality players and can bring Joe Gormley off the bench.

“We’ve challenged before as a part-time team and it’s not easy so I do admire what they have achieved. They are a top side with a top manager.

“This is the business end of the season and we have been well below par.

“We are in a final and you want to win trophies and grab medals. You want to play in the biggest games and we can still win a trophy and secure European football.”