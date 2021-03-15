Inside Linfield's new five-year strategy: Full-time football, calendar shift and a world record

Scroll down for a summary of the club's three strategic objectives

Linfield FC has released its five-year strategy that is designed to help the club strengthen its position in both Irish League and European football.

Split into three separate objectives - football development, fan-base growth and improved financial sustainability - the plan aims to help boost the club's chances of achieving major trophy success every season across its span from 2021 to 2025, to continue to progress on the European stage and to overhaul Rangers to take the world record for most league titles won.

It includes the well-publicised move to a full-time playing model beginning on June 1 this year, the support of a shift in the Irish League playing calendar in order to assist clubs in European qualifiers, and the ambitious plans to create a mini Windsor Park at a new state-of-the-art training complex in Belfast's Belvoir estate next year.

The plan is entitled 'Fortune Favours the Brave – Never Standing Still', a headline that chairman Roy McGivern feels is fitting.

"This has been in the pipeline since Pat Fenlon was appointed general manager a few years back," he said. "That was the start of the process.

"His assignment was to put in place a model that would suit our club. The board has worked hard and had consultation sessions with our members, season ticket holders and supporters.

"It is a hugely ambitious and challenging plan. It's all about the club moving forward on the pitch in terms of being the most successful team in the country, but our outlook is to do better in European football.

"Off the pitch, we want to grow our fan base and get lapsed supporters back to Windsor Park. On the financial side, we want to use our assets and our facilities at Windsor Park and Midgley Park and potentially our new training centre to help the sustainability of the club.

"The launch has been all very deliberate as part of the club's 135th anniversary - the headline of the plan is 'Never Standing Still'. As a club, we have never stood still as the club's history would suggest. It's now all about how we develop.

"And, in an ironic twist, the plan coincides with the 1921-22 season - the first seven-trophy team. It's also the 60th anniversary of the 1961-62 seven-trophy team. History doesn't come much better than that.

"Now, in my role as Chairman and the Board in general, we must look at how we can replicate that. Linfield will not stand still. Other clubs are moving forward and they should be congratulated for that, but we must now push our own plan forward. It's a model that suits Linfield, it's not a model that is being used anywhere else."

Manager David Healy is keen for supporters to dissect the document: “Linfield FC’s fans are the best in the world, and so its important that we share with them where we want to take the club to next and what that will look like for the next number of years. I would encourage our members and fans, far and wide, to take time to take a look at the strategy and feed back to the club."

Here's a summary of the club's five year strategy, released today, or the full document can be viewed here:

Objective One: Linfield maintain position at pinnacle of Irish Football, improve in Europe and win world record league titles

Actions: It is under this objective that Linfield will aim to 'professionalise all aspects of the club' in their bid to continue improving on their haul of 54 league titles to date - one behind Rangers after the Glasgow side's Scottish Premiership triumph earlier this month. This professionalisation will include the move to a full-time playing model, from June 1 this year, in order to improve player preparation and conditioning through the use of 'modern, scientific approaches' and increased investment in coaching and scouting structures. Also built into this section is the support for a shift in the Irish League season calendar to better prepare the club for European qualifiers and the implementation of an apprenticeship model for the Academy's leading lights.

Performance indicators: The club demands success in either the league championship or the Irish Cup in every single season, progression through a round of European competition every other season, at least three Academy players in the first-team panel at all times and a thriving Linfield Ladies team who win a domestic trophy every season.

Objective Two: Grow fan base, re-activating absent supporters and encouraging youth to develop lifetime passion for club

Actions: The document lauds Linfield's support as the best in Northern Ireland and refers to it as the 'lifeblood' of the club. In return, Linfield are seeking to increase supporter engagement with the club's decision-making, to set up a working group to improve the match-day experience for children, to develop marketing campaigns to attract new and lapsed supporters and to improve the club's online presence, for example through the online shop and social media.

Performance indicators: The club wishes to increase the number of season ticket holders in each category and the average home attendance by 5% year on year and increase the number of Junior Blues members and online merchandise sales by 10% year on year.

Objective Three: Improve club’s financial sustainability, reduce 'non-value' expenditure whilst maximising income

Actions: The document says Linfield is 'proud to be a members club, owned by its members and operated by their Board of Directors' and that the club is currently in a 'healthy financial position'. Simply put, the club wishes to maximise its income opportunities from prize money, sponsorship, gate receipts, shop sales and projects such as the 50/50 scheme. It also wishes to maximise the usage of Midgeley Park for the club and the local community as well as ensure a modern football complex is delivered at the Belvoir Community Sports Complex to meet the club's needs.

Performance Indicators: The club wishes to improve its income revenues by 5% season on season through maximising the streams mentioned above, for example increasing the profitability of the club shop by 5% each season.

In light of the three strategic objectives outlined above, the strategy committee will review performance quarterly, with a detailed formal annual review taking place each year of the five-year plan.