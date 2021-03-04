Institute confirm they will not take part in Irish Cup as fourth team withdraws from blue riband event

Institute have become the fourth Irish League team to withdraw from the Irish Cup for this season, citing concerns over a lack of playing time and financial support.

The north west club join Queen's University, Newry City and Harland & Wolff Welders in pulling out of the competition, which is set to be played entirely in May, now with just 28 teams.

In a statement on the club's website, Institute confirmed that without elite status or any additional financial incentive to fulfil their Cup fixtures, they did not see it as being beneficial for the club to play their games.

Institute haven't played a fixture since March 7 of last year, and Sean Connor's side were relegated from the Danske Bank Premiership on a mathematical formula when the season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

"The Board have concluded that we cannot reasonably request our players to re-engage at this stage without the acquisition of elite status, and thus a guarantee of no further unscheduled cessation of training or matches," read the club's statement.

"In our view, this has the potential to create additional strain on players and would be contrary to the Club’s principles on promoting individual and group wellbeing.

"Additionally, we have concluded that without the guarantee of additional financial support to cover potential expenses in relation to players, coaches, facility hire, security, travel, and refereeing costs, the Club's financial viability could be seriously jeopardised, particularly if it transpires that any, or all, games have to be played with no, or limited, attendance."

Institute are not in line to be punished for withdrawing from the tournament and, as it stands, their Round of 32 opponents PSNI are set to be given a bye into the next round.

Armagh City FC have written to the IFA to offer to take up a place in this season’s competition and replace one of the four sides who have pulled out.

The current Premiership and Championship clubs made up 24 of this season’s original 32 participants, joined by the semi-finalists from last season’s Intermediate Cup (Dollingstown, Newington, St James’ Swifts and Belfast Celtic) and also PSNI, relegated from the Championship, and the PIL’s next top three based on last term's table, Portstewart, Bangor and Banbridge Town.

Irish Cup round of 32 draw

Queen’s University vs Bangor* - Queen's have withdrawn from the competition

Warrenpoint Town vs Ballyclare Comrades

Ards vs Dollingstown

Coleraine vs Crusaders

Glenavon vs Dungannon Swifts

H&W Welders vs St James’ Swifts* - H&W Welders have withdrawn from the competition

Institute vs PSNI* - Institute have withdrawn from the competition

Knockbreda vs Newington

Loughgall vs Banbridge Town

Ballinamallard United vs Dergview

Cliftonville vs Portstewart

Linfield vs Annagh Utd

Larne vs Newry City* - Newry City have withdrawn from the competition

Glentoran vs Dundela

Ballymena Utd vs Portadown

Carrick Rangers vs Belfast Celtic