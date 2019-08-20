Institute FC Chairman appeals for help finding daughter last seen at German airport

The Chairman of Institute Football Club has appealed for help in locating his daughter who was last seen at a German airport on Sunday.

The Londonderry club issued an appeal for help on social media on Tuesday.

Chairman Bill Anderson's daughter Danielle Anderson (39) was last seen at Berlin Schonefeld Airport.

She was due to get on a 10.40am flight to Belfast on Sunday, but missed her flight and was unable to get another.

Mr Anderson said that Danielle had been in contact with her partner until around 9:30pm on Sunday night, but after that she had been unresponsive to calls and texts.

She was last seen at Laggner's Almhütte Berlin, an airport restaurant, where she stayed from around 9:15 to 10:30pm.

Ms Anderson's mother currently lives in Germany.

"She was to travel home from Berlin on Sunday morning but she missed her flight," Mr Anderson explained.

"She tried for a long time to get another but was unable to get one.

"She was messaging with her partner who is back home (in Northern Ireland) until Sunday night and since then there has been no further contact, we have been unable to locate her."

Mr Anderson said that the family was exploring every avenue to try and locate Danielle.

"We have been in touch with the British Embassy in Berlin and reported her missing to the German police and given details to the PSNI," he said.

"Her mum lives in Germany and is there at the moment."

The Institute Chairman said that he had wanted to travel to Germany but had been unable to as his passport was about to expire.

"I'm going to try and get out there, but will have to wait two days to get an emergency appointment for a new passport," Mr Anderson said.

Danielle's brothers have posted online asking people to share photo's of Danielle to help locate her.

"We wanted to put it on social media to find out anything we can," Mr Anderson said.

"If anyone has any information at all that would be useful we would appreciate them making contact."

Mr Anderson said it was out of character for Danielle to lose touch with her family.

"It's not like her at all, she's a 39-year-old mother with a young child," he said

"We're keen to know that she's safe, that is our main priority. There has been no response on her phone, to calls, texts, anything."

Institute FC asked for Irish League clubs and supporters to help find Danielle.

"Everyone at Institute FC is thinking of the family and praying for Danielle's safe and speedy return," the club said on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact German police on 08006888000.