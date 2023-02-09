Institute handed boost in quest to find new permanent home

Institute Football Club’s mission to find a new home has taken a major step forward with the news they have been given Preferred Tenant status for a proposed Clooney Park West Community Sport and Well Being Hub in Londonderry.

The club, currently playing matches at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, plan to move into a state-of-the-art complex in the heart of the Waterside.

Stute have been temporarily housed at Derry City’s home since the flooding of the Riverside Stadium in 2017 but now the Department for Communities have confirmed they are the Preferred Tenant for the proposed new facility.

The Club submitted an Expression of Interest for a long-term lease on the lands last month, and following the Department’s internal assessment process, Institute have got the result they desired.

This confirmation is the first step in what is likely to be a three-year journey for the club as they seek to relocate and bring forward the development of their new home.

Bill Anderson, Chairman of Institute FC, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce such positive news for our players, coaches, supporters and the local community.

“It has been a long five years since we were forced to leave our ground in Drumahoe due to severe flooding, and then we had the Covid pandemic which really put everything on hold.

“Our club is extremely grateful to all concerned for enabling us to share the Brandywell Stadium during this difficult period.

“However, we can now look forward with anticipation and excitement to developing a first-class facility for the whole community and a new home for the Club in Clooney Park West.

“As we strive to deliver our shared vision, we will remain committed to our community ethos, and we will continue to work closely with all current and potential stakeholders in bringing our vision to fruition.”