Institute part company with Brian Donaghey ahead of decisive relegation clash

Relegation-threatened Institute have parted company with manager Brian Donaghey with just one game left to play in the Lough 41 Championship season.

Going into Saturday’s final round of games, Stute sit two points clear of basement club Knockbreda. If Breda beat Harland and Wolff Welders on Saturday and the Londonderry team lose to Ballinamallard, the club that were relegated from the Premiership just three years ago will drop into the Premier Intermediate League.

Even if Stute avoid the automatic drop this weekend, they will still face a fight to retain their Championship status. The team that finishes 11th in the Championship will play either Ballymacash Rangers or Queen’s University in a two-legged Promotion/Relegation Play-Off.

Ex-Cliftonville midfielder Donaghey replaced Sean Connor at the start of last season.

In a statement, the Brandywell-based club said: “After extensive in-house discussions the Institute Board and our Head Coach, Brian Donaghey, have mutually agreed that Brian will step down as Head Coach with immediate effect.

“Brian has been an integral part of the club for nearly two seasons, helping ensure our Championship survival last season, and contributing to the ongoing development of the first team squad, especially our younger players.

“However, after careful consideration, both parties have come to the conclusion that it is now time for a change.

“Brian has consistently displayed a love for the club, a commitment to our values and objectives, and and a genuine concern for players. All in keeping with the strong moral compass and sense of integrity that made him an appropriate fit for our club in the first place.

“Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, first team performances and results since January have not reflected, or built on, the clear potential shown in the first half of the season.

“Whilst it is difficult to identify the specific reason or reasons for that, both Brian and the Board agree that a change of leadership could help facilitate a much needed improvement on recent first team performances.”

Former Limavady United boss Eddie Seydak will act as caretaker until the end of the season, with a new manager expected to be appointed during the close season.