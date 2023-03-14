Integrated College Dungannon edge out St Columb’s to lift Schools’ Cup title

Integrated College Dungannon 2 St Columb’s College 1

Goals from Liam Corr and Kenny Ximenes led Integrated College Dungannon to their first ever Danske Bank Schools’ Cup title as they defeated St Columb’s College 2-1 at Windsor Park in Tuesday’s Final.

Corr struck before half-time with a fine shot from outside the box before Ximenes grabbed the game-winning goal just after the hour when he rifled in from a sharp angle.

Northern Ireland Under-18 striker Jack McFeely pulled one back right at the death for St Columb’s but it was too little, too late for the Derry school as Dungannon held on to lift the title for the first time in the school’s history.

It was billed as a battle between two of the country’s most attacking forward prospects in Ximenes and McFeely, the pair having fired their respective teams into the Final.

Ximenes notched in Dungannon’s 2-1 win over Ashfield Boys’ School in their Semi-Final, while McFeely grabbed all three of St Columb’s’ goals in their 3-1 win against Grosvenor Grammar.

But it was another forward who got things going in Corr, who ran onto a perfect through ball by Ethan Nethery and caught the goalkeeper off his line, placing the shot perfectly into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

It was nothing less than Dungannon deserved, although the better chances were falling to St Columb’s as James Campbell and Ryan McLaughlin both had opportunities to open the scoring.

Shae Feeney had two excellent chances to equalise for St Columb’s after Corr’s opener, curling a fine effort just wide before sending a free-kick over the bar, while at the other end Ximenes had shouts for a penalty turned down just before half-time.

But where the first half had been a relatively even affair, Dungannon took control after the restart and it was a mystery how they didn’t lead by more when Ximenes finally grabbed their second.

Corr saw his curled shot saved by St Columb’s goalkeeper Joe McConnellogue before Nethery fired wide from just beside the penalty spot as Dungannon swarmed forward, but they wouldn’t have to wait long for the second to come.

And it was a brilliant piece of individual skill from Ximenes that delivered it, the striker cutting in from the right and delivering a sumptuous tight angle finish to seal the result.

McFeely pulled one back deep into stoppage time, dancing around a couple of would-be tacklers before slotting home, but time was all but up as the ball hit the net and the final whistle sounded to allow Dungannon to celebrate.

IC DUNGANNON: Darren Beattie, Tommy Connolly, Jack McFarland, Ben Leek, Jamie Donnell, Tommy Taggert, Kenny Ximenes, Lee McMenemy (captain), Jadon Morgan, Ethan Nethery, Liam Corr.

Substitutes: (used) Callum McWhirter, Alex Magee, Anijo Silva, Elijah Weathered, James McCann; (unused) Nathan Hunter, Andy Lobato, Stuart Harrison.

ST COLUMB’S: Joe McConnellogue, Conor Barr, Ryan McLaughlin, Peter Tracey, Darragh McCloskey, Riley Fitzpatrick, Shae Feeney, Joshua Callaghan, Jack McFeely, Sean Carlin (captain), James Campbell.

Substitutes: (used) Noah McHugh, Shay Healy;(unused) Dylan Duffy, Lee Duddy, Shea Gallagher, Adam Mason, Caomhan McMenamin.