Interactive Danske Bank Premiership fixtures in full: Linfield set for opening day game against Crusaders

Linfield and Crusaders are set to go head to head on the opening day. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The Danske Bank Premiership fixtures for the 21/22 season have been released with champions Linfield set for an opening day tie with Crusaders at Windsor Park.

The opening day also sees the Mid Ulster derby take place between Portadown and Glenavon at Shamrock Park while Larne will take on Coleraine at Inver Park. Glentoran are set for a trip to Dungannon Swifts while Cliftonville host Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town welcome Ballymena United.

The season's first Big Two derby is scheduled to take place just a few days later at the Oval on Tuesday, August 31 as the league returns with a bang.

Have a look through your team's fixtures by searching for them in our interactive list below.

The first north Belfast derby is set to be played at Seaview on Saturday, September 11 with with Coleraine and Ballymena United to face off for the first time on Saturday, September 25.

The festive derbies will be played on Monday, December 27 with Linfield, Cliftonville, Ballymena United, Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town having home advantage.

The pick of the New Year’s Day fixtures sees Glentoran take on Larne at the Oval.

The dates of the five rounds of post-split fixtures have not yet been made available. The Belfast Telegraph has requested these from the NI Football League.

All fixtures are, of course, subject to change for television reasons or on the request of the home club in line with the Premiership regulations.

Danske Bank Premiership 21/22 fixture list in full (kick-offs 3pm unless stated)

Round One: Saturday, 28 August 2021

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Larne v Coleraine

Linfield v Crusaders

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Round 2: Tuesday, 31 August 2021 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Portadown

Glenavon v Larne

Glentoran v Linfield

Round 3: Saturday, 4 September 2021

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Linfield v Ballymena United

Portadown v Larne

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon

Round 4: Saturday, 11 September 2021

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Portadown v Linfield

Round 5: Saturday, 18 September 2021

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Carrick Rangers v Portadown

Crusaders v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Linfield v Coleraine

Warrenpoint Town v Glentoran

Round 6: Saturday, 25 September 2021

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Crusaders

Larne v Carrick Rangers

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Round 7: Saturday, 2 October 2021

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Crusaders v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glenavon v Glentoran

Linfield v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Portadown

Round 8: Saturday, 9 October 2021

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Coleraine v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Larne v Glentoran

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Portadown v Cliftonville

Round 9: Saturday, 16 October 2021

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Larne

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Coleraine

Portadown v Ballymena United

Warrenpoint Town v Linfield

Round 10: Saturday, 23 October 2021

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Portadown

Larne v Linfield

Round 11: Saturday, 30 October 2021

Ballymena United v Larne

Carrick Rangers v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Portadown

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Round 12: Saturday, 6 November 2021

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Larne v Crusaders

Portadown v Linfield

Round 13: Saturday, 13 November 2021

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Larne v Glenavon

Portadown v Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Cliftonville

Round 14: Saturday, 20 November 2021

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Larne

Crusaders v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Linfield v Cliftonville

Warrenpoint Town v Glenavon

Round 15: Saturday, 27 November 2021

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Warrenpoint Town

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Larne

Round 16: Tuesday, 30 November 2021 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Larne v Cliftonville

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Warrenpoint Town v Ballymena United

Round 17: Saturday, 4 December 2021

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Linfield

Glenavon v Crusaders

Glentoran v Portadown

Larne v Warrenpoint Town

Round 18: Saturday, 11 December 2021

Ballymena United v Larne

Carrick Rangers v Glentoran

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Coleraine

Linfield v Warrenpoint Town

Portadown v Cliftonville

Round 19: Saturday, 18 December 2021

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Glenavon

Larne v Linfield

Warrenpoint Town v Portadown

Round 20: Monday, 27 December 2021

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Portadown v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Round 21: Saturday, 1 January 2022

Ballymena United v Portadown

Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Glentoran v Larne

Round 22: Saturday, 15 January 2022

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Ballymena United

Portadown v Coleraine

Warrenpoint Town v Crusaders

Round 23: Saturday, 22 January 2022

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Crusaders v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Larne v Cliftonville

Linfield v Glenavon

Round 24: Tuesday, 25 January 2022 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Cliftonville v Linfield

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Coleraine

Portadown v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Larne

Round 25: Saturday, 29 January 2022

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Linfield

Crusaders v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Larne v Portadown

Round 26: Tuesday, 8 February 2022 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Linfield v Larne

Portadown v Glentoran

Round 27: Saturday, 12 February 2022

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Glenavon v Portadown

Glentoran v Linfield

Larne v Crusaders

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

Round 28: Saturday, 19 February 2022

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Larne v Glentoran

Linfield v Portadown

Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine

Round 29: Saturday, 26 February 2022

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glenavon v Glentoran

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Round 30: Tuesday, 8 March 2022 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Ballymena United v Linfield

Carrick Rangers v Portadown

Crusaders v Coleraine

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Larne v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts

Round 31: Saturday, 12 March 2022

Cliftonville v Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Linfield v Crusaders

Portadown v Ballymena United

Round 32: Saturday, 19 March 2022

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Crusaders v Warrenpoint Town

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Portadown v Coleraine

Round 33: Saturday, 26 March 2022

Cliftonville v Portadown

Coleraine v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Ballymena United

Warrenpoint Town v Linfield