International fixtures may delay All-Island Cup decider

Women’s Football

Cliftonville Ladies are setting out to throw the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup schedule up in the air when they face Cork City in Sunday’s Semi-Final.

The Reds have blazed a trail to the last four after completing their group stage campaign with an unbeaten record and a home draw has given them a huge opportunity to make the Final of the inaugural competition.

That, however, would force the competition’s organisers to revert to Plan B when it comes to playing the decider.

The cross-border tournament had been slotted into a five-week window across consecutive weekends during a break in the League of Ireland season ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s participation in the World Cup, with the Final scheduled for next weekend.

A Cliftonville win over Cork will, however, will throw up a clash with Northern Ireland’s international double-header with Scotland and Czechia, with seven Reds players involved in the squad.

Cliftonville are already in two domestic finals, the Women’s Premiership League Cup decider and the County Antrim Women’s Cup Final a week later, affecting a possible weekend final.

That means the all-Ireland Final will have to be shifted and with the Solitude girls then returning to Friday night league action from the start of August finding a suitable date will be problematic if they are successful in getting there.

Wexford Youths face Galway United in the first Semi-Final today.

The NI Football League has confirmed that the final of the Women’s Premiership League Cup will be played on Sunday, July 23 at Stangmore Park with a 3pm kick-off.

For the second successive season the decider will be a thrilling affair between familiar foes Sion Swifts Ladies and Cliftonville Ladies.

Last year the Final ended scoreless after 90 minutes before Cora Chambers struck twice in extra-time to secure the trophy for Sion.

Sion needed a Chambers solo finish late in the first half to account for Crusaders Strikers in Wednesday’s Semi-Final while the impressive Reds swept to a handsome 6-1 victory over Linfield Women.