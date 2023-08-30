Investment welcome, but NIFL must make sure owners size up, says Gerard Lawlor

American Michael Smith has taken over at Carrick Rangers

Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor says Irish League clubs need to do their own due diligence regarding potential investors but he also accepts that his organisation has a role to play in ensuring sides avert a financial crisis.

Coleraine Football Club is set for a £2m investment over the next five years after the club’s current fans ownership group agreed to sell its controlling share to two businessmen.

The Friends of Coleraine FC group joined the club’s board in backing the proposal tabled by London-based Coleraine natives Randall McGregor Smith and Patrick Mitchell. The proposals involve the club moving to a full-time model in due course.

It’s the latest big money investment in an increasingly wealthy Irish League.

In 2017 Kenny Bruce became owner of his hometown team Larne while Ali Pour took over Glentoran in 2019 and last week the Belfast Telegraph broke the news that American businessman Michael Smith was acquiring a significant part of Carrick Rangers to become the majority shareholder.

Former Cliftonville chairman Lawlor welcomes investment in Irish League football while admitting clubs should do their homework on benefactors.

“If we are bringing more business acumen to the League and better knowledge of generating new income, it’s all positive,” said Lawlor.

“We have to welcome investment when people are recognising the standard of the game and our clubs.

“People are willing to put their money where their mouths are which is a positive. The other element of it is clubs must do their own due diligence, they must recognise who is coming into the clubs.

“I have met a number of people including Michael Smith who is now at Carrick and I’m encouraged by his plans for the club.

“Coleraine have now voted for change and we have to trust clubs are bringing the right investors in.

“Is there a time when we need as a League to sit down with the Irish FA and put in some safeguarding in place? Yes we do have a role to play there but at the same time we must trust the people running the clubs in the sense they are handing the keys to the right people.

“We have to welcome additional funds but also be wary of what it means for everyone.”

Lawlor acknowledges fans will ask questions about new investors but there is an acceptance that additional finances are needed to raise performance levels.

“When there is change anywhere, we are sceptical about it — it’s a Northern Ireland thing, we don’t like it,” he added.

“But we have to embrace change be it kick off times or whatever.

“The Irish League landscape is changing and a lot of money has come into a game which relied on volunteers for a long time. There’s a lot of money now going through clubs in a business sense. Most of our clubs are turning over a few million pound a year.

“They weren’t doing that far too often. They are now sustainable, strong businesses.

“They need proper investment — this is not a Mickey Mouse industry.”

Lawlor was speaking at the BetMcLean Oval as NIFL backed the road safety initiative ‘Share the Road to Zero’.

The project aims to reduce road deaths by encouraging all of us to think about our shared responsibilities, to be aware of our surroundings, and take more care when out and about.

Tragically, 46 people have lost their lives on our roads so far this year, compared to 32 this time last year.