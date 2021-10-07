Ireland rugby’s 99% Covid vaccine impact puts Northern Ireland and Republic football in spotlight

Almost all of Ireland’s professional rugby players, coaches and support staff have been vaccinated according to figures issued by the IRFU yesterday.

The news comes against the back-drop of Republic of Ireland international footballer Callum Robinson speaking publicly about his decision not to take the jab and manager Stephen Kenny’s revelation that a significant number of his squad are of a similar mind.

The Irish FA has said it encourages Northern Ireland players to get their Covid-19 vaccination — but did not reveal how many in the senior international men’s squad have received their jab ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland on Saturday and Bulgaria next Tuesday.

In contrast, the IRFU has confirmed that 99.2pc of those involved with its professional teams have received the vaccine.

Read more IFA won’t say how many Northern Ireland players have had Covid jab

“The IRFU confirm that the current vaccination rate across our professional team structures which includes players, coaches and support staff is 99.2%,” a statement read.

“This includes a small number of people who are awaiting a second dose.”

The high take-up will be a comfort to those running rugby considering the huge financial losses the sport incurred as a result of the pandemic.

News that the Aviva Stadium may be at full capacity for next month’s internationals against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina is a further boost to the union.

Ahead of the Republic’s World Cup qualifier against Azjerbaijan on Saturday, the FAI issued a statement that confirmed that all players and staff are tested for Covid-19 before reporting for international duty and are repeatedly tested in camp.

“We have encouraged all our players at all levels of the game to be vaccinated but we respect and must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination,” the FAI statement added.